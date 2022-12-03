Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Red Sea International Film Festival: Kareena-Saif, Sonam, Priyanka and more Indian celebs walk the red carpet

    First Published Dec 3, 2022, 10:20 AM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor and several other prominent Bollywood celebrities were seen at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah.

    Getty Photos

    To attend the Red Sea International Film Festival, several Bollywood celebrities flew to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Pictures and videos from the star-studded evening are currently trending on social media. Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Kajol, and Priyanka Chopra, among others graced the red carpet on the opening day of the event.

    Getty Photos

    Priyanka Chopra arrived wearing an overcoat and a flowing mustard-yellow satin gown. She displayed her new favourite mermaid hairstyle while wearing diamond jewellery.

    Getty Photos

    Sonam Kapoor wore a yellow dress with off-the-shoulder sleeves and looked stunning. We bet you couldn't take your eyes off her because she had her hair up in a bun.

    Getty Photos

    Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, a famous couple, were also spotted on a plane leaving for the Saudi city yesterday. Later the day, both were spotted wearing blue and white clothes, but they subsequently changed. Saif wore a white coloured blazer with a white shirt, black trousers, and a black bow, while Kareena wore a shimmering saree.

    Getty Photos

    Shah Rukh Khan gets awarded with the Red Sea International Film Festival. Now, Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan are also expected to be part of the festival.

    Getty Photos

    Kajol attends the Opening Night Gala screening of "What's Love Got To Do With It?" at the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 01, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

    Getty Photos

    AR. Rahman and Shahrukh Khan attend the Opening Night Gala screening of "What's Love Got To Do With It?" at the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 01, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Hansika Motwani wedding update: Actress and her fiance Sohael Khaturiya had Sufi night for their sangeet ceremonies RBA

    Hansika Motwani wedding: Actress and her fiance Sohael Khaturiya had Sufi night for their sangeet ceremonies

    Here's how Sharon Stone reacted when she saw Shah Rukh Khan sitting next to her; watch video RBA

    Here's how Sharon Stone reacted when she saw Shah Rukh Khan sitting next to her; watch video

    Action packed Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny trailer finally out watch vma

    Action-packed 'Indiana Jones and the Dial Of Destiny' trailer finally out | WATCH

    Sunny Leone on Urfi Javed aka Uorfi's outfit choices; here's what she said RBA

    Sunny Leone on Urfi Javed aka Uorfi's outfit choices; here's what she said

    Cirkus trailer: Ranveer Singh turns electric man in Rohit Shetty's comedy-drama; Deepika Padukone makes special appearance

    Cirkus trailer: Ranveer Singh turns electric man in Rohit Shetty's comedy-drama

    Recent Stories

    Can sweat cause hair fall? Find out here sur

    Can sweat cause hair fall? Find out here

    Hansika Motwani wedding update: Actress and her fiance Sohael Khaturiya had Sufi night for their sangeet ceremonies RBA

    Hansika Motwani wedding: Actress and her fiance Sohael Khaturiya had Sufi night for their sangeet ceremonies

    In a first, Navy Day celebrations to be held outside the national capital in Visakhapatnam AJR

    In a first, Navy Day celebrations to be held outside the national capital in Visakhapatnam

    Indian Army can reach key mountainous passes at LAC even before Chinese ground troops; here's how

    Indian Army can reach key mountainous passes at LAC even before Chinese ground troops; here's how

    Here's how Sharon Stone reacted when she saw Shah Rukh Khan sitting next to her; watch video RBA

    Here's how Sharon Stone reacted when she saw Shah Rukh Khan sitting next to her; watch video

    Recent Videos

    Yudh Abhas 'Kill Box': India, US troops eliminate 'terrorists' holed up in houses

    Yudh Abhyas 'Kill Box': India, US troops eliminate 'terrorists' holed up in houses

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances - Shikhar Dhawan on Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances' - Dhawan on Samson

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower Indian and American troops are using

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower being used

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas Experience: High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away

    'Yudh Abhyas' Experience: 'High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away'

    Video Icon