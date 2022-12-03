Red Sea International Film Festival: Kareena-Saif, Sonam, Priyanka and more Indian celebs walk the red carpet

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor and several other prominent Bollywood celebrities were seen at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah.

To attend the Red Sea International Film Festival, several Bollywood celebrities flew to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Pictures and videos from the star-studded evening are currently trending on social media. Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Kajol, and Priyanka Chopra, among others graced the red carpet on the opening day of the event.

Priyanka Chopra arrived wearing an overcoat and a flowing mustard-yellow satin gown. She displayed her new favourite mermaid hairstyle while wearing diamond jewellery.

Sonam Kapoor wore a yellow dress with off-the-shoulder sleeves and looked stunning. We bet you couldn't take your eyes off her because she had her hair up in a bun.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, a famous couple, were also spotted on a plane leaving for the Saudi city yesterday. Later the day, both were spotted wearing blue and white clothes, but they subsequently changed. Saif wore a white coloured blazer with a white shirt, black trousers, and a black bow, while Kareena wore a shimmering saree.

Shah Rukh Khan gets awarded with the Red Sea International Film Festival. Now, Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan are also expected to be part of the festival.

Kajol attends the Opening Night Gala screening of "What's Love Got To Do With It?" at the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 01, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

