    Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha to Allu Arjun: Know the cost of one Instagram post by these 7 South stars

    First Published Dec 19, 2023, 3:36 PM IST

    Can you guess who the highest-paid South Indian celebs are and how much they charge for an Instagram post? From Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha Ruth Prabhu; a look at highest paid South Indian celebs on Insta.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    With their performances on the big screen, South Indian superstars are gaining hearts. Fans throughout the world praise and adore these celebrities. But how much do these celebrities charge for every Instagram post? A look at the most paid South Indian stars on Instagram, from Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Rashmika Mandanna rose to prominence as the animal star in Ranbir Kapoor's flick. The actress has a massive social media following and is known as India's national crush. According to reports, the actress costs between Rs. 20-30 lakhs each post.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Regarding endorsements, Vijay Deverakonda is picky. According to reports, he charges between Rs. 1-2 crores for the position. 

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a fan base of over 31.1 million, and according to sources, she charges between Rs. 15 and 25 lakhs every post.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    South Indian performer In the Tollywood business, Mahesh Babu is a well-known name. The actor endorses a few businesses and promotes them on social media. He is said to demand between Rs. 1-2 crores for each post. 

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Pooja Hegde has carved out a niche for herself in the industry. According to reports, she charges between Rs. 30 and 50 lakhs every Instagram post.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kajal Aggarwal has over 26.9 million followers on social media and is involved in several projects. She claimed prices ranging from Rs. 50 lakhs to Rs. 1 million per position.

