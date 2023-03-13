Oscars Awards 2023: From Rihanna to Lady Gaga and more, best-dressed celebs who upped oomph factor

The 95th Academy awards are happening in Hollywood, California. The red carpet had a lineup of celebrities and stars from Rihanna to Lady Gaga and more, upping the oomph factor and adding glamour with their dazzling ensemble outfits. Here are the best-dressed celebs on the red carpet.

A glance at the biggest names in the industry right from Lady Gaga followed by Bollywood queen Deepika Padukone, NTR Jr, Michelle Yeoh, and more who rocked the red carpet of the Oscars by upping oomph and glamor element in their couture outfits. ALSO READ: Oscars 2023: Naatu Naatu wins Best Original song; MM Keeravani thanks Rajamouli in his speech

Rihanna attended the Oscars 2023 red carpet and looked gorgeous in a chic black Alaia dress with a leather skirt having a long train and sheer mesh paneling at the torso, where her growing baby bump shone through. The floor-length dress also featured leather straps, a mesh turtleneck, and mesh at the sleeves.

The singer-turned-actress Lady Gaga, who performed her nominated song Hold My Hand at the ceremony, stepped out in a breathtaking, sheer black-colored Versace gown on the red carpet.

Deepika Padukone walked the Oscars red carpet in a gorgeous off-the-shoulder jet-black Louis Vuitton gown serving old-Hollywood glamour with her jaw-dropping look.

Fittingly for her nominated role as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Queen Ramonda, Angela Bassett looks regal in a purple Moschino gown with full sleeves, mermaid hem, and dazzling necklace.

Sandra Oh looked in her juicy citrus Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown with gathered cape-like sleeves and showstopping vintage jewels from Briony Raymond, including a Harry Winston pendant with a 77-carat citrine.

Michelle Yeoh hit the Oscars 2023 red carpet Sunday night wearing a white Dior Haute Couture gown with a mesh illusion neckline and layers of delicate, fluttering feather fringe.

Elizabeth Olsen wears a shimmery draped halter-neck gown with fringe and a sheer overlay at the hem, with ankle-strap heels, fringe earrings, and an orange-red lip.

For her high-fashion date night with her husband, singer Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman wears a custom Giorgio Armani Privé allover sequin gown with oversized rosettes on the shoulder and hip, a mega slit, and an Omega watch.

Jessica Chastain looked like the epitome of glamour on the Oscars carpet. The actress dazzled in a strapless sequin gown in silver color. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a train made of black velvet.

NTR Jr, who made the entire nation proud with the Naatu Nattu song winning an Oscar, wore an Indian outfit consisting of a black kurta with a silver floral design on the right side and pants on the red carpet styled by celebrity stylist Ashwin Mawle.

Austin Butler looked dapper and suave, in his Saint Laurent tux (worn with Cartier jewelry) and upped the grace factor.

