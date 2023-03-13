Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oscars Awards 2023: From Rihanna to Lady Gaga and more, best-dressed celebs who upped oomph factor

    First Published Mar 13, 2023, 9:43 AM IST

    The 95th Academy awards are happening in Hollywood, California. The red carpet had a lineup of celebrities and stars from Rihanna to Lady Gaga and more, upping the oomph factor and adding glamour with their dazzling ensemble outfits. Here are the best-dressed celebs on the red carpet.

    Image: Getty Images

    A glance at the biggest names in the industry right from Lady Gaga followed by Bollywood queen Deepika Padukone, NTR Jr, Michelle Yeoh, and more who rocked the red carpet of the Oscars by upping oomph and glamor element in their couture outfits.

    ALSO READ: Oscars 2023: Naatu Naatu wins Best Original song; MM Keeravani thanks Rajamouli in his speech

    Image: Getty Images

    Rihanna attended the Oscars 2023 red carpet and looked gorgeous in a chic black Alaia dress with a leather skirt having a long train and sheer mesh paneling at the torso, where her growing baby bump shone through. The floor-length dress also featured leather straps, a mesh turtleneck, and mesh at the sleeves.

    Image: Getty Images

    The singer-turned-actress Lady Gaga, who performed her nominated song Hold My Hand at the ceremony, stepped out in a breathtaking, sheer black-colored Versace gown on the red carpet.

    Image: Getty Images

    Deepika Padukone walked the Oscars red carpet in a gorgeous off-the-shoulder jet-black Louis Vuitton gown serving old-Hollywood glamour with her jaw-dropping look.

    Image: Getty Images

    Fittingly for her nominated role as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Queen Ramonda, Angela Bassett looks regal in a purple Moschino gown with full sleeves, mermaid hem, and dazzling necklace.

    Image: Getty Images

    Sandra Oh looked in her juicy citrus Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown with gathered cape-like sleeves and showstopping vintage jewels from Briony Raymond, including a Harry Winston pendant with a 77-carat citrine.

    Image: Getty Images

    Michelle Yeoh hit the Oscars 2023 red carpet Sunday night wearing a white Dior Haute Couture gown with a mesh illusion neckline and layers of delicate, fluttering feather fringe.

    Image: Getty Images

    Elizabeth Olsen wears a shimmery draped halter-neck gown with fringe and a sheer overlay at the hem, with ankle-strap heels, fringe earrings, and an orange-red lip.

    Image: Getty Images

    For her high-fashion date night with her husband, singer Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman wears a custom Giorgio Armani Privé allover sequin gown with oversized rosettes on the shoulder and hip, a mega slit, and an Omega watch.

    Image: Getty Images

    Jessica Chastain looked like the epitome of glamour on the Oscars carpet. The actress dazzled in a strapless sequin gown in silver color. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a train made of black velvet.

    Image: Getty Images

    NTR Jr, who made the entire nation proud with the Naatu Nattu song winning an Oscar, wore an Indian outfit consisting of a black kurta with a silver floral design on the right side and pants on the red carpet styled by celebrity stylist Ashwin Mawle.

    Image: Getty Images

    Austin Butler looked dapper and suave, in his Saint Laurent tux (worn with Cartier jewelry) and upped the grace factor.

    Image: Getty Images

    RRR star Ram Charan wears formal attire with gold buttons and embellishments on the lapel on the red carpet.

    ALSO READ: Oscars Awards 2023: Lady Gaga, Deepika Padukone, Michelle Yeoh up fashion quotient on red carpet

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Naatu Naatu Wins Oscars 2023: Here's how Deepika Padukone reacts (VIDEO) RBA

    Naatu Naatu Wins Oscars 2023: Here's how Deepika Padukone reacts (VIDEO)

    Oscars Winners 2023: See the complete list RBA

    Oscar Winners 2023: Double glory for India; see the complete list

    Naatu Naatu wins Best Original song at the 95th Oscars awards vma

    Oscars 2023: Naatu Naatu wins Best Original song; MM Keeravani thanks Rajamouli in his speech

    Oscars 2023: Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava give an electrifying stage performance vma

    Oscars 2023: Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava give an electrifying stage performance

    Oscars 2023: India's Guneet Monga, Kartiki Gonsalves win award for 'The Elephant Whisperers' RBA

    Oscars 2023: India's Guneet Monga, Kartiki Gonsalves win award for 'The Elephant Whisperers'

    Recent Stories

    Naatu Naatu Wins Oscars 2023: Here's how Deepika Padukone reacts (VIDEO) RBA

    Naatu Naatu Wins Oscars 2023: Here's how Deepika Padukone reacts (VIDEO)

    Should ICC World Cup be reduced to 40 overs? Ravi Shastri gives his take-ayh

    Should ICC World Cup be reduced to 40 overs? Ravi Shastri gives his take

    Atmanirbharta goes supersonic: BrahMos Aerospace set for $2.5 billion Indian Navy order for cruise missiles

    Atmanirbharta goes supersonic: BrahMos Aerospace set for $2.5 billion Indian Navy order for cruise missiles

    Another American bank goes belly-up; why US and global economy have more to worry

    Another American bank goes belly-up; why US and global economy have more to worry

    Oscars Winners 2023: See the complete list RBA

    Oscar Winners 2023: Double glory for India; see the complete list

    Recent Videos

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon