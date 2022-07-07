Ranveer Singh reveals some SHOCKING family secrets on Koffee With Karan Season 7 (Read)

On Koffee With Karan Season 7, Ranveer Singh spills details from his closet and explains why he has a different wardrobe for his in-laws.

The seventh season of Hotstar Specials' Koffee With Karan, only available on Disney+ Hotstar, will soon simmer with brand-new confessions, secrets, and manifestations.

Alia Bhatt, the newest wife and future mother in Bollywood, and Ranveer Singh, the sector's 7,000 watt electric superstar, kick off the new season.

When it comes to married life, one would assume that the bride would be primarily responsible for adjusting to the customs of a new family, but Ranveer Singh says that this is not the case. He talks about how his life and clothes changed after he married Deepika Padukone in the first episode. He is always up for a challenge.



“I am still managing. I am still figuring it out. For starters, I have two wardrobes now. When I go to Bangalore, there is a special wardrobe – white t-shirt and blue jeans. I don’t want to throw them off,” he said.



But are there challenging times when it comes to adaptability, Karan Johar quibbled over his bold fashionista outfit and vivacious attitude. Ranveer Singh sighed and replied, "Yes, of course. However, our relationship has now lasted ten years. They were initially entirely discarded, like, "Who is this, what is this?" particularly Deepika's mother. Sincerity be damned, she had no idea what to think of me. It took some time for us to get along, but now she's like my mother.

