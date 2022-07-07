Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ponniyin Selvan star Aishwarya Rai once rejected Brad Pitt and Will Smith; read on

    First Published Jul 7, 2022, 9:03 AM IST

    At one point, Aishwarya Rai rejected both big Hollywood stars Will Smith and Brad Pitt's films Hitch and Troy.

    Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai is currently in the news for her next film Ponniyin Selvan by Mani Ratnam. This is his much-anticipated magnum opus.

    The teasers and her poster are nothing short of majestic. The grandiose settings, the elaborate costumes, and each fine detail depicted in the teasers and looks are devoted to creating the ideal Chola Historical period drama.
     

    Aishwarya Rai appeared in several Hollywood productions between 2000 and 2010, including The Mistress of Spices, Bride & Prejudice, Provoked, The Last Legion, and The Pink Panther 2.

    In addition, she appeared on several talk shows in the west, where she represented India with pride. She demonstrated how to wear a saree to the world and gave the host one on a talk show with Oprah Winfrey.

    Did you know, though, that Aishwarya was offered roles in the Will Smith movies Hitch, Seven Pounds, and Tonight He Comes as well as Brad Pitt's Troy. According to a Pinkvilla story, Aishwarya was offered roles in movies starring two well-known Hollywood celebrities but declined them. Brad mentioned wanting to collaborate with Rai and expressed sadness that it didn't happen when promoting Killing Them Softly.

    Brad once told a news agency, "Given a chance, I would like to work with Aishwarya Rai, because she's a versatile actor. She is one of Bollywood's most popular actresses, who has achieved huge acclaim in the west for her style, beauty, and acting. I think we missed an opportunity to be cast together for Troy." Also Read: After Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to become parents?

    Aishwarya was reportedly approached to play Briseis, but she again said no, because the role had some uncomfortable scenes. Later the part went to Rose Byrne, and the film made $500 million worldwide. Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to mark her Bollywood debut opposite this actor?

