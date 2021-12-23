Ranveer Singh passionately kisses Kapil Dev during screening of 83 [Photos]

Ranveer Singh was seen kissing Kapil Dev passionately during the screening of 83. Take a look at the picture right here. Ranveer looked very energetic as always in the photos.

Ranveer Singh was on cloud nine as he welcomed his friends from the film industry for the screening of his movie 83. Although Ranveer had created an awkward moment with Kapil Dev. He was seen giving him a kiss.

The makers of the film had a special screening for the same. 83 has been one of the most-anticipated movies. All the stars from the Bollywood film industry were present for the movie. Ranveer looked very energetic as always in the photos and greeted everyone who came on the red carpet in front of the camera.'



Ranveer's wife Deepika Padukone will be playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev, in the movie.



Sporting a ponytail and looking the man of the occasion in his white tuxedo and black bowtie very much, Ranveer oozed immense gratitude when he saw Kapil Dev arrive for the grand premiere. And, the moment they hugged each other, Ranveer was seen going for a peck. However, it turned out to be an awkward moment when their picture surfaced online.

