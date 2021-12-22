Ranveer Singh played 4 hrs of cricket every day for six months to fit in Kapil Dev's shoes

To deliver just like Kapil Dev in the film '83', Ranveer Singh had to go to the nets instead of sets for six months. The actor had to transform himself as Kapil Dev for Kabir Khan's much-anticipated project, which also stars his wife Deepika Padukone.

To quench his thirst in fitting himself into any role given to him, actor Ranveer Singh goes the extra mile, and for his next project '83', the actor headed to cricket nets instead of film sets for six months straight. 83 is based on World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev.

As per reports, Ranveer has to practice for 4 hours of cricket to match the body language and style of Kapil Dev. Ranveer has reportedly said that the bowling action of Kapil Dev is unique and it took months of preparation for him to match the cricketing star's action.

Initially, it was very tough for Ranveer as he was very bulky. The star had gained weight for his action director Rohit Shetty's project. The actor was quoted saying that his trainer Balwinder Singh Sandhu had told him that, when he runs and bowls, it appears as if a wrestler is coming to bowl and sent him away just to change his physicality to match Kapil Dev's athleticism.

Since then he practised for 4 hours of cricket for six months and used two hours for physical conditioning to suit the athleticism of Dev. The actor is said to have taken another 4 months for preparation and 3 months for the shoot to deliver the Kapil Dev of '83'.

Kapil Dev who had visited Ranveer in nets noticed that the actor had done his bit as he had spent some quality time with him for the project. Dev had contended that Ranveer is 'smart' and required no inputs from him at all.

The film also has a star from the Tamil industry as Jiiva will be playing a role. This apart, Deepika Padukone, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bashin and others have been roped in '83' for key roles. The film was previewed for celebrities and interestingly, some of the celebrities failed to notice Ranveer in the film as Ranveer has brought only Kapil Dev on the screen. The film revolves around a historic win over West Indies in the World Cup.

