Happy Birthday Jenni Hermoso: Top 10 performances by the Spanish star

Hat-trick against Estonia (2013)

Hermoso scored a memorable hat-trick for Spain in a match against Estonia, showcasing her goal-scoring prowess early in her career.

Brace against Switzerland (2016)

She netted two goals against Switzerland in a crucial UEFA Women's Euro qualifier, playing a significant role in Spain's victory.

Winner against Scotland (2017)

Hermoso scored the winning goal against Scotland in the UEFA Women's Euro, helping Spain secure a vital victory in the group stage.

Crucial goal against South Africa (2019)

Her goal against South Africa in the FIFA Women's World Cup played a pivotal role in Spain advancing to the knockout stages of the tournament.

Match-winning brace against England (2019)

Hermoso scored two goals against England in the SheBelieves Cup, leading Spain to a memorable victory over the Lionesses.

Hat-trick against Czech Republic (2020)

She notched a hat-trick against Czech Republic in a UEFA Women's Euro qualifier, displaying her clinical finishing ability.

Brace against Cameroon (2019)

Hermoso scored twice against Cameroon in the FIFA Women's World Cup, guiding Spain to a crucial victory in the group stage.

Winner against Japan (2020)

Her goal against Japan in the SheBelieves Cup secured a memorable victory for Spain against the former world champions.

Crucial goal against Germany (2018)

Hermoso scored a crucial goal against Germany in the UEFA Women's Euro, helping Spain secure a draw against the reigning champions.

Match-winning goal against Norway (2019)

She scored the decisive goal against Norway in the FIFA Women's World Cup, propelling Spain to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

