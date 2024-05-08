Happy Birthday Jenni Hermoso: Top 10 performances by the Spanish star

FOOTBALL
Hermoso scored a memorable hat-trick for Spain in a match against Estonia, showcasing her goal-scoring prowess early in her career.
She netted two goals against Switzerland in a crucial UEFA Women's Euro qualifier, playing a significant role in Spain's victory.
Hermoso scored the winning goal against Scotland in the UEFA Women's Euro, helping Spain secure a vital victory in the group stage.
Her goal against South Africa in the FIFA Women's World Cup played a pivotal role in Spain advancing to the knockout stages of the tournament.
Hermoso scored two goals against England in the SheBelieves Cup, leading Spain to a memorable victory over the Lionesses.
She notched a hat-trick against Czech Republic in a UEFA Women's Euro qualifier, displaying her clinical finishing ability.
Hermoso scored twice against Cameroon in the FIFA Women's World Cup, guiding Spain to a crucial victory in the group stage.
Her goal against Japan in the SheBelieves Cup secured a memorable victory for Spain against the former world champions.
Hermoso scored a crucial goal against Germany in the UEFA Women's Euro, helping Spain secure a draw against the reigning champions.
She scored the decisive goal against Norway in the FIFA Women's World Cup, propelling Spain to the quarterfinals of the tournament.