Ahead of 83 release Kapil Dev recalls his experience of lifting the World cup in 1983

In the video uploaded by the 83 makers, Cricket Legend Kapil Dev is seen remembering the day when the Indian cricket team won the World Cup

Bollywood's most anticipated sports film, '83' is all set to release on December 24th, and now the cricket legend Kapil Dev shares his excitement for the film. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D. In a video shared by the filmmaker, Kapil Dev is seen recalling the day when the Indian cricket team won the World Cup in 1983.



The makers shared Kapil Dev's video sharing, "The Haryana Hurricane, @therealkapildev Sir, invites us all to experience the historic saga unfold!

2 Days To 83. Kabir Khan's 83 revolves around India's historic 1983 World Cup win.

The film features Ranveer Singh as former captain Kapil Dev. Pankaj Tripathi plays PR Man Singh, the team's manager, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny and R Badree as Sunil Valson. Deepika Padukone will be playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi.

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios and Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International join hands with Reliance Entertainment to showcase the film's Telugu and Tamil versions respectively.

Prithviraj’s production and Kichcha Sudeepa’s Shalini Arts present the film in Malayalam and Kannada versions. Yesterday, we learned that the makers have shelled around Rs 15 crore to the actual winning team who shared their stories. It is also said that around Rs 5 crore went to Kapil Dev for his story.

