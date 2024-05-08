What is Form 16? Why do salaried employees need it to file ITR?

Business
Submitting an ITR is vital for legal compliance and financial credibility, ensuring accurate income reporting, facilitating tax refunds, and transaction clarity.
Form 16 provides factual evidence of income earned and taxes deducted at source (TDS). Issued by employers, it contains financial details required for accurate tax filing.
While Form 16 is essential, it's still possible to file ITR without it. However, ensure accuracy by providing all necessary details correctly to avoid penalties and legal issues.
Filing ITR enables you to claim tax refunds if you've paid more tax than your actual liability. It's not just about compliance; it's also about maximizing your financial benefits.
Form 26AS is a complete tax statement providing details of TDS, TCS, tax payments, high-value transactions, and tax refunds. It's a useful tool for real tax assessment.
Comprehensive government document records taxes paid by taxpayers, enabling proper tax assessment, and reflecting tax credits in their accounts for efficient financial management.