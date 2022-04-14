Ranbir Kapoor’s ex Katrina Kaif reacts to his wedding with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are now officially married! Meanwhile, Ranbir’s ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif has reacted to their wedding.

Image: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Bollywood witnessed the biggest and much-awaited wedding of the year of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Thursday. Unlike many other Bollywood weddings that came with grandeur and extravaganza, Ranbir and Alia’s wedding was a lot simpler, cosier and elegant. They decided to get married at their ‘home’ and the very spot where they spent five years of their relationship – their balcony! Hours after their wedding, Alia shared a slew of images on her Instagram handle from their dreamy wedding. Upon the official announcement of their wedding on social media, Ranbir’s ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif shared her reaction to their wedding.

When Alia Bhatt posted the pictures of her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif was one of the first celebrities to congratulate the couple. Katrina, who presently is away from Mumbai, took to the comments section to react to their wedding pictures.