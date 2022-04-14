Ranbir Kapoor’s ex Katrina Kaif reacts to his wedding with Alia Bhatt

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are now officially married! Meanwhile, Ranbir’s ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif has reacted to their wedding.

    Image: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif/Instagram

    Bollywood witnessed the biggest and much-awaited wedding of the year of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Thursday. Unlike many other Bollywood weddings that came with grandeur and extravaganza, Ranbir and Alia’s wedding was a lot simpler, cosier and elegant. They decided to get married at their ‘home’ and the very spot where they spent five years of their relationship – their balcony! Hours after their wedding, Alia shared a slew of images on her Instagram handle from their dreamy wedding. Upon the official announcement of their wedding on social media, Ranbir’s ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif shared her reaction to their wedding.

    ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding photos out! Couple share special moments

    When Alia Bhatt posted the pictures of her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif was one of the first celebrities to congratulate the couple. Katrina, who presently is away from Mumbai, took to the comments section to react to their wedding pictures.

    Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

    “Congratulations to both of you ❤️❤️❤️ All the love and happiness,” wrote Ranbir Kapoor’s ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif in the comments sections.

    Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

    Apart from Katrina Kaif, several other celebrities congratulated Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on their wedding. The list of celebrities includes the likes of Zoya Akhtar, Dia Mirza, Alia’s best bud Anushka Ranjan, Janhvi Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Neha Dhupia, couple’s Brahmastra co-star Mouni Roy, tennis star Sania Mirza, Ananya Panday, Sonu Sood and many more.

    ALSO READ: 5 reasons why Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's marriage is different from Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone

    Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

    Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan also took to the comments section to drop multiple heart emoticons on Alia and Ranbir Kapoor’s pictures.

    Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

    Actor Anil Kapoor, who will be seen next in Jug Jugg Jeeyo opposite Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor, also congratulated the couple. “Welcome to the club,” wrote Anil in the comments section while congratulating the newly wedded couple.

