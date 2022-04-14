Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding photos out: Ranbir kisses Alia's forehead; see pics

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have now officially become Mr and Mrs Kapoor after they tied the knot at Ranbir’s residence ‘Vastu’ on Thursday. Alia Bhatt has shared a slew of pictures from their wedding on her Instagram handle.

The wait is finally over! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are officially married! The duo that was dating for the last few years finally took their relationship to the next level by tying the knot on Thursday at the former’s residence in Mumbai. Ranbir and Alia’s minimalistic wedding was attended by the family and close friends at ‘Vastu’, Ranbir’s residence at Pali Hill in Bandra. A few minutes ago, Alia took to her Instagram handle to share a slew of pictures from their wedding. Take a look.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's dreamy wedding was minimalistic, yet beautiful and elegant in multiple ways. In the pictures shared by Alia on her Instagram, Ranbir is seen planting a kiss on Alia's forehead.

The newly wedded couple, Ranbir Singh and Alia Bhatt, also shared a passionate kiss soon after their wedding.

The couple looked adorable and too much in love in these pictures that Alia Bhatt shared on her social media.

Captioning her post, Alia Bhatt wrote: "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special.

Love, Ranbir and Alia ✨♥️"

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt wore colour-coordinated attires for their wedding. Both wore shades of cream for the attires with a touch of golden tones on them. While Alia Bhatt wore a pretty cream legenga with golden butti work all over it, Ranbir Kapoor looked like a regal prince in the creamish sherwani and saafa.

Alia Bhatt accessorised her look with heavy Kundan jewellery. She also wore a man tikka and a matha patti to accessorise her look further while her hands were donned with matcing kangans.

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, wore a layered pearl necklace. The couple looked pretty, happy and so much in love with each other in the pictures shared by Alia Bhatt. The simple yet elegant garland made with white flowers also reflected upon their idea of having a minimalistic wedding.

