Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding photos out: Ranbir kisses Alia's forehead; see pics

    First Published Apr 14, 2022, 8:07 PM IST

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have now officially become Mr and Mrs Kapoor after they tied the knot at Ranbir’s residence ‘Vastu’ on Thursday. Alia Bhatt has shared a slew of pictures from their wedding on her Instagram handle.

    Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

    The wait is finally over! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are officially married! The duo that was dating for the last few years finally took their relationship to the next level by tying the knot on Thursday at the former’s residence in Mumbai. Ranbir and Alia’s minimalistic wedding was attended by the family and close friends at ‘Vastu’, Ranbir’s residence at Pali Hill in Bandra. A few minutes ago, Alia took to her Instagram handle to share a slew of pictures from their wedding. Take a look.

    Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's dreamy wedding was minimalistic, yet beautiful and elegant in multiple ways. In the pictures shared by Alia on her Instagram, Ranbir is seen planting a kiss on Alia's forehead.

    ALSO READ: 5 reasons why Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's marriage is different from Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone

    Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

    The newly wedded couple, Ranbir Singh and Alia Bhatt, also shared a passionate kiss soon after their wedding.

    Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

    The couple looked adorable and too much in love in these pictures that Alia Bhatt shared on her social media.

    ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt marriage: Neetu Kapoor’s mehndi to dance performances, all details here

    Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

    Captioning her post, Alia Bhatt wrote: "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special.
    Love, Ranbir and Alia ✨♥️"

    Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt wore colour-coordinated attires for their wedding. Both wore shades of cream for the attires with a touch of golden tones on them. While Alia Bhatt wore a pretty cream legenga with golden butti work all over it, Ranbir Kapoor looked like a regal prince in the creamish sherwani and saafa.

    Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

    Alia Bhatt accessorised her look with heavy Kundan jewellery. She also wore a man tikka and a matha patti to accessorise her look further while her hands were donned with matcing kangans.

    Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

    Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, wore a layered pearl necklace. The couple looked pretty, happy and so much in love with each other in the pictures shared by Alia Bhatt. The simple yet elegant garland made with white flowers also reflected upon their idea of having a minimalistic wedding.

    Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

    Alia Bhatt made the prettiest bride! She ditched the traditional red or pink coloured lehenga to look like a dreamy princess in this creamy attire. Alia's happiness knew no bounds when Ranbir Kapoor applied sindoor in her maang; her happiness is visible through these pictures.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt to not have a wedding reception drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to not have a wedding reception?

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash beats Prabhas and Robert Downey Jr; know how RBA

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash beats Prabhas and Robert Downey Jr; know how

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash, Niharika give a humorous twist to the film's dialogue; watch - gps

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash, Niharika give a humorous twist to the film’s dialogue; watch

    Here how Deepika Padukone reacted to ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's marriage post RBA

    Here's how Deepika Padukone reacted to ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's marriage post

    KGF: Chapter 2 movie review: Yash gives 'goosebumps' to fans as 'Rocky Bhai', netizens call it best sequel RBA

    KGF: Chapter 2 movie review: Yash gives 'goosebumps' to fans as 'Rocky Bhai', netizens call it best sequel

    Recent Stories

    Vishu 2022 Date Importance Significance of the Malayali New Year drb

    Vishu 2022: Date, Importance, Significance of the Malayali New Year

    football Ban Atletico Madrid: Football lovers to UEFA after ugly scenes marred Man City clash snt

    Ban Atletico Madrid: Football lovers to UEFA after ugly scenes marred Man City clash

    Check out Kim Kardashian's walk-in fridge, kitchen; from fresh juices to salad dressings and more RBA

    Pictures: Kim Kardashian's walk-in fridge, kitchen; from fresh juices to salad dressings and more

    Alligator bites woman's hand during feeding; here's what happened next - gps

    Alligator bites woman’s hand during feeding; here’s what happened next

    Contractor suicide case: Karnataka minister Eshwarappa to handover resignation to CM Bommai tomorrow-dnm

    Contractor suicide case: Karnataka minister Eshwarappa resigns due to growing pressure from High Command

    Recent Videos

    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    Video Icon
    Artificial lungs at PM Narendra Modi Varanasi seat turn grey in just two days

    Artificial lungs at PM Modi's Varanasi seat turn grey in just 2 days

    Video Icon
    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and donts

    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and don'ts

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH SunRisers Hyderabad - GT Gujarat Titans Rashid Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH - GT's Rashid Khan

    Video Icon
    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise-ycb

    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise

    Video Icon