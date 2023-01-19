Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt at Mumbai Press Club, pose in front of a wall full of their beautiful photos

At an event in Mumbai, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt looked at photos of their wedding, Neetu Kapoor, and Rishi Kapoor and more

On Wednesday (Jan 18) evening, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted at an event held in the Mumbai Press Club.

Several photos and videos of the pair have been released online. A paparazzo captured a video of the pair inside the establishment on Instagram.

As they climbed the stairs, they passed by a wall decorated with multiple picture frames of the couple, including one from their wedding.

It also included various images of Ranbir's parents—mother-actor Neetu Kapoor and late father-actor Rishi Kapoor. They both spent a few moments staring at the wall.

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor also pointed to a few images of the duo and conversed with one other and the people surrounding them.

The duo also smiled and posed for photos with the crowd. While Alia smiled at the audience, Ranbir folded his hands.

Alia donned a grey cropped shirt under a matching jacket, jeans, and shoes for the occasion. Ranbir wore a white T-shirt underneath his jacket, denim, and shoes.

