    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt at Mumbai Press Club, pose in front of a wall full of their beautiful photos

    First Published Jan 19, 2023, 7:49 AM IST

    At an event in Mumbai, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt looked at photos of their wedding, Neetu Kapoor, and Rishi Kapoor and more 

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    On Wednesday (Jan 18) evening, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted at an event held in the Mumbai Press Club.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Several photos and videos of the pair have been released online. A paparazzo captured a video of the pair inside the establishment on Instagram.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    As they climbed the stairs, they passed by a wall decorated with multiple picture frames of the couple, including one from their wedding.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    It also included various images of Ranbir's parents—mother-actor Neetu Kapoor and late father-actor Rishi Kapoor. They both spent a few moments staring at the wall.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Alia and Ranbir Kapoor also pointed to a few images of the duo and conversed with one other and the people surrounding them.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The duo also smiled and posed for photos with the crowd. While Alia smiled at the audience, Ranbir folded his hands.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Alia donned a grey cropped shirt under a matching jacket, jeans, and shoes for the occasion. Ranbir wore a white T-shirt underneath his jacket, denim, and shoes.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Last November 6, Alia and Ranbir welcomed their daughter, Raha Kapoor. They married on April 14, 2022, in a private ceremony in Ranbir's Mumbai home.

