Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas share a love-filled New Year kiss; see pics

Music sensation Nick Jonas posted a love-filled picture with his wife Priyanka Chopra of their New Year celebrations. The couple shared a kiss, a picture of which will leave you in awe.

Global star Priyanka Chopra and her singing sensation husband, Nick Jonas, have sealed their New Year with a sweet kiss. A picture of them kissing was shared by Nick on his Instagram handle with a caption where he addressed Priyanka as his “forever New year kiss”.

The picture shows Priyanka Chopra planting a sweet kiss on Nick Jonas’s cheeks. Nick is seen wearing a white crisp shirt while Priyanka is dressed in a white slip-on dress. ALSO READ: Was that US President Joe Biden in Jonas Brothers' video? Watch

Recently, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Christmas together. The two posed for a romantic picture in front of their beautifully decked up tree, and with their fur babies. Nick and Priyanka can be seen sharing an adorable kiss too in the picture.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in ‘The Matrix Resurrections” starring Keanu Reeves in the lead. Priyanka, who played the role of ‘Sita’ in the film, received rave reviews for her stellar performance in the film that was released on December 24, worldwide. ALSO READ: Is Priyanka Chopra ‘expecting’? Read details inside to know what the actor has to say

Apart from her latest movie, Priyanka Chopra was recently in the news for her marriage to Nick Jonas too. The ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actor had dropped ‘Jonas’ from her name on Instagram. This instantly started rumours about Nick and Priyanka’s spilt. However, these rumours were instantly rubbished by Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra first, and then by Priyanka herself. While Madhu said nothing was wrong in their marriage, Priyanka had a lovey-dovey comment on Nick’s post the very next day of the rumours.

