    Prithviraj Sukumaran, Supriya Menon's love story: Actor wishes wife on their 11th wedding anniversary

    First Published Apr 25, 2022, 1:51 PM IST

    Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran sent his wife Supriya Menon a nice nostalgic video of the two sailing on their 11th wedding anniversary.

    Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya Menon have been married for 11 years. Today is the couple's wedding anniversary, and Bro Daddy actor shared a video on social media. He described the video that showed the couple sailing as, “11 years! @supriyamenonprithviraj.” Supriya Menon commented on the post, “Happy anniversary  Please wrap up soon and come back!”
     

    Supriya also dropped an anniversary video for Prithviraj Sukumaran. The clip had some memorable pictures of the two. She wrote, “Happy 11th anniversary P! You are away shooting for Aadujeevitham again and this is the 2nd time in 11 years that we are apart on this special day! Hopefully, Aadujeevitham will finally be over soon and we can celebrate! Come back soon!! #11&counting#weddinganniversary#prithvi&supriya.”  CLICK ON THE LINK TO SEE THE VIDEO

    On April 25, 2011, Prithviraj and Supriya Menon married in a private ceremony in Palakkad, Kerala. Their daughter, Alankrita, was born in 2014. He once spoke about his wife and how they met in Mumbai in an interview with The Times of India. "Supriya is a Malayali who has lived in Mumbai for most of her life. She is a Mumbai native. In fact, it was through Supriya's eyes that I saw the real Mumbai. Of course, I was familiar with Mumbai before I met her. Supriya, on the other hand, showed me parts of Mumbai that I had never seen before."

    He said, "This was the point at which we fell in love and decided to marry. As a result, I have a strong sentimental attachment to the city. I'd like to live in Mumbai, the city that gave me my true love." The actor's voice rises with affection and gratitude as he speaks about his wife. "Supriya left her job and relocated to Kerala to be with me. I owe a lot to my wife. Without her, I don't believe I would be where I am now."

    Supriya earned her post-graduate diploma in journalism from a reputable London institution. She began working as a special reporter in rural India for the BBC in 2007. Prithviraj and Supriya have always been avid travellers who like visiting lesser-known sites throughout the world. Even now, the pair enjoys their favourite activity, but only when it is convenient for Alankrita.
     

    After reading Gregory David Roberts' novel Shantaram, he intended to see the sites described in the book during his vacation to Mumbai. ", he explained "I wanted to see all of the locations mentioned in Shantaram, such as Haji Ali and the Leopold Cafe. Supriya was a close friend of mine. I requested that she take me to all of these locations. As a result, I found myself in Mumbai, where Supriya took over my life for the next two weeks."

    Meanwhile, Prithviraj is working on the last schedule for his next adventure drama Aadujeevitham. The film is directed by experienced director Blessy and is based on Benyamin's novel. The film depicts the struggles that Najeeb faces after becoming stuck in the midst of the desert. Also Read: Will Alia Bhatt QUIT acting as she is now Mrs Ranbir Kapoor? Here's what we know

    In the film, Amala Paul will play Sainu opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran. Rik Aby will play Jasser, while Talib Mohammad will play Senior Arbab, alongside these two. In addition, Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen in the political thriller Jana Gana Mana. The film, directed by Dijo Jose Antony, will be released on April 28th of this year. Also Read: (Pictures) Malaika Arora flaunts her 'toned legs' and 'sexy back' in stunned outfits

