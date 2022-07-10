Prabhas' physique transformation for Baahubali cost more than Rs 1.5 crore; read details

7 Years of Baahubali: The Beginning: A look back at physical improvement objectives Baahubali is what Prabhas offered us.

With the Baahubali franchise's massive popularity and lasting impression on the public, Prabhas has certainly set examples. For the celebrity, it was never an easy role to pave. The actor has devoted his life to the movie, putting in long hours of exercise and following a strict diet.



Prabhas's physique in Baahubali created a lot of trends. The actor achieved a type of physique that no one could have envisioned thanks to his rigorous training and strict eating regimen.



For Prabhas to bulk up for his role in the movie, the Baahubali producers gave him gym equipment costing Rs. 1.5 crore, which professional bodybuilder Laxman Reddy oversaw. The Rebel Star's normal diet included fish, egg whites, veggies, and almonds.



The actor ate six meals a day, and rice was not a staple in his diet. During filming Baahubali, Prabhas consumed a total of 2000–4000 calories every day.



Prabhas was about 100 kg when he played Amarendra Baahubali, according to Mr. Reddy, but his role as Shivudu, as shown in Baahubali: The Beginning, needed him to have a toned figure. "Prabhas had to bulk up considerably for the role of Baahubali, and he also had to seem slim for the character of the son, Shivudu. For more than four years, his physical appearance changed; that was challenging. Prabhas' body fat percentage stayed in the 9–10 range, and he weighed approximately 100 kg. He had to develop a lean figure with little muscles for the younger persona ".



Diet, training regimen and filming schedule for Prabhas' role in Baahubali: Mr. Reddy said that The Beginning and its sequel were a complete contrast.



"He would have fish, vegetables, egg whites, poultry, nuts, and almonds at his six meals. He ate eight carb-heavy meals a day while preparing for Baahubali, along with cheese and mutton. We conducted weight training sessions in the evenings, performing challenging exercises like bench presses, deadlifts, and squats "Mister Reddy said.

Additionally, in a previous interview, Mr. Reddy stated, "He would aim for extreme acts and be exhausted at the end of them, but he never skipped a workout. On certain occasions, we would begin our workouts at midnight. " commitment was incredible ".

