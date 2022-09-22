Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prabhas, Kriti Sanon to Ananya Pandey, Aditya Roy Kapur: Are these Bollywood couples dating secretly?

    Relationships can be very important for many celebrities. Especially when their life is so public, they prefer to keep their dating lives private from the media and do not comment on their rumours about them. Some share it with the public and make headlines, but some don’t.  Here is a list of celebrities who are allegedly dating, secretly.

    Bollywood celebrities surprise their fans with their dating or marriage news. Fans keep eagerly waiting to know every single detail about their favourite stars. Celebrities try to keep their relationships a secret and do not comment on having connections with their rumoured partners. Here is a list of stars whom we think are keeping their dating life private; check out:

    Prabhas and Kriti Sanon: These two were in the news recently for their alleged dating life.  There have been rumours floating around that these two are dating. These rumours started when Kriti called Prabhas in Koffee with Karan.

    Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur: Ananya Panday, the Liger actress, revealed that she is single on the show Koffee with Karan. Still, later in the show, it was hinted by Karan Johar that something was going on between Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. However, there remains no confirmation on this either.

    Sara Ali Khan and Shubham Gill: These two were seen having dinner together, and since then, there have been reports that they have been dating each other. But there is no confirmation about this.

    Image: Navya Naveli Nanda, Siddhant Chaturvedi/Instagram

    Navya Naveli Nanda and Sidhant Chaturvedi: There have been reports that Sidhant Chaturvedi has been dating the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, Navya. Earlier, he was linked with Meejan Jaffrey. Sidhant and Navya have also been spotted together many times.

    Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal: They both have been in the news for a while. Sonakshi has been linked with him for some time now, and their relationship seems strong.

