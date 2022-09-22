Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to get married for second time? Here's what we know

    First Published Sep 22, 2022, 9:00 AM IST

    Last year, in October, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya divorced. Later, the actress admitted that she was not currently thinking about love on Koffee With Karan 7. But has she changed her mind? Read this 
     

    At this point in her career, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is at her best. She has been successful in all of her endeavours. Her item single from Allu Arjun's Pushpa, Oo Antava, became a huge hit. The debut of her movie Yashoda is eagerly anticipated by fans who adored her lethal manoeuvres. 
     

    Her personal life is also keeping her in the news, in addition to her career. The biggest news of the year was the actress's divorce from Naga Chaitanya, which she revealed last year. Now, online rumours about her second marriage are circulating.
     

    According to a report in Cine Josh, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shown interest in finding love once more and entering a second marriage. The Kushi actress is said to have been persuaded to remarry by Sadhguru Jagadish Vasudev, whom she regards as her Guru. 

    Samantha stated that the doors to her heart are closed and that she is not yet ready for love on Koffee With Karan 7. However, the latest information reveals that Sadhguru has succeeded in influencing Samantha and getting her to consider a second marriage. At the same, there is no confirmation.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu had great hardship following her divorce from Naga Chaitanya since she was the target of relentless online trolling. 
     

    Many charges were levelled against the actress, including being a gold digger and engaging in adulterous relations. She returned it to the trolls with a lot of strength, though. 

    Now, her work is the one speaking for her. She is among the most well-known and popular South Asian film business celebrities. She has a busy calendar ahead of her, with several films in the works.

