Prabhas's funny comment on Anushka Shetty's bikini scene

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty are a super hit pair. Their chemistry is much loved by the audience. They have delivered hits like Billa, Mirchi, and the Baahubali series. After Baahubali, Anushka slowed down but continues to act in films. Prabhas, on the other hand, is soaring high as a pan-India star.

There were rumors about Prabhas and Anushka having an affair and even getting married. They both denied these rumors. Prabhas is 45 and Anushka is 42, and neither has spoken about marriage yet.

Prabhas and Anushka share a fun camaraderie, often joking with each other. In an interview, Anushka was asked what she wouldn't want to do at 50.

While Anushka was thinking, Prabhas quipped "Billa," referring to her bikini scene in the film, making her laugh and hide her face in embarrassment.

Billa was the first film Prabhas and Anushka starred in together. Anushka's bold bikini scene in the movie became a hot topic.

