Post LEAKED MMS, Anjali Arora flaunts sexy dance moves in a nightwear (WATCH)

Anjali Arora again gets trolled for showing off her sexy dance moves last night. One social media user says, ‘Yeh Nhi Sudhregi’

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Anjali Arora, a Lock Upp participant, has come under fire after her bogus MMS was exposed on social media. The Kacha Badam girl has recently been mocked on several occasions.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

In related news, Anjali was recently trolled for showing off her dance talents in a nightgown. She shared a video on Instagram of herself dancing to a popular tune while dressed in a night suit. (Video)



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

On Monday, Anjali Arora posted a video of her dancing in her room on her Instagram handle. This video evoked a mixed response from netizens. Some praised Arora’s dancing skills; several trolls targeted her. Anjali looked cute in the night suit as she flaunted her killer moves.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

In no time, netizens started trolling her. One user said, “Ye konsa dance hai match hi nhi krr rha song se.” Another said, ‘Yeh Nhi Sudhregi’. One comment read, “Anjali mam, please improve your dancing skills.”



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

She was previously mocked for her attractive avatar in a black crop top and blue jeans. She performed to her current single, "Saiyaan Dil Mein Aana Re." (Video)



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Meanwhile, Anjali talked about her viral MMS in a recent interview, claiming she is not in it. She referred to it as a 'fake.' The actress said to RJ Siddharth Kannan that her family watches all of her videos and is extremely moved by them. Also Read: Who was Sonali Phogat, the Haryana BJP leader and actress who died of heart attack in Goa?

Photo Courtesy: Instagram