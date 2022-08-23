Who was Sonali Phogat, the Haryana BJP leader and actress who died of heart attack in Goa?

Sonali Phogat was an active politician and came into the limelight after her participation in Bigg Boss 14. She had complained of uneasiness to her staff on Monday after which she was taken to the hospital.

Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and actress Sonali Phogat passed away after suffering a heart attack in Goa. She was 41 years old. She had been to Goa with a few of her staffers. The postmortem is currently being performed, and the neighbourhood police are en route to the hospital. For two days, the actress was in Goa for a shoot. Also Read | Jailer poster: Rajinikanth seen intense look in Nelson Dilipkumar’s next

She ran as a BJP candidate in the most recent Assembly election from the Adampur district against Kuldeep Bishnoi, however she was defeated. She joined BJP in 2008 and went on to become the national vice president of BJP’s Maliha Morcha and also headed the party’s tribe wing in several states like Haryana, Delhi, and Chandigarh. A few years prior, her spouse apparently also passed away after a heart attack. She was married to Sanjay Phogat of Hisar and was a resident of the Fatehabad district village of Bhuthan Kalan. Also Read | Unidentified man enters ICU for selfie with Raju Srivastava; security beefed up