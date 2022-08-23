Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who was Sonali Phogat, the Haryana BJP leader and actress who died of heart attack in Goa?

    First Published Aug 23, 2022, 11:26 AM IST

    Sonali Phogat was an active politician and came into the limelight after her participation in Bigg Boss 14. She had complained of uneasiness to her staff on Monday after which she was taken to the hospital.

    Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and actress Sonali Phogat passed away after suffering a heart attack in Goa. She was 41 years old.  She had been to Goa with a few of her staffers. The postmortem is currently being performed, and the neighbourhood police are en route to the hospital. For two days, the actress was in Goa for a shoot.

    She ran as a BJP candidate in the most recent Assembly election from the Adampur district against Kuldeep Bishnoi, however she was defeated.  She joined BJP in 2008 and went on to become the national vice president of BJP’s Maliha Morcha and also headed the party’s tribe wing in several states like Haryana, Delhi, and Chandigarh.

    A few years prior, her spouse apparently also passed away after a heart attack. She was married to Sanjay Phogat of Hisar and was a resident of the Fatehabad district village of Bhuthan Kalan.

    Popular Tik Tok personality Phogat made an appearance in Bigg Boss 14 as well. Before she passed away, she published a video on her Instagram account. Additionally, she updated her Twitter profile image at the same moment.

    In 2006, Sonali Phogat made her television debut as the host of a Haryanvi programme on Doordarshan.  Her other stints include anchoring for Hisar Doordarshan and an appearance in “The Story of Badmashgarh” directed by Ameet Choudhary. She has also acted in a TV show, “Amma” and a few Haryanvi movies.

    Sonal Phogat made her acting debut with the TV serial 'Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma' in 2016. She then appeared in a Haryanvi film 'Chhoriyan Chhoron S Kam Nahi Hoti'. She has been a part of several Punjabi and Haryanvi music videos. She was last seen in a web series, 'The Story Of Badmashgarh' (2019).

