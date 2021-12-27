Post Katrina Kaif, is Salman Khan helping Hollywood actress Samantha Lockwood?

Is Salman Khan helping Hollywood actress Samantha Lockwood who had visited India a few weeks back? Read to know all details related to the same here.



Hollywood actress Samantha Lockwood was in India a few weeks back. She was seen at Mukesh Chhabra’s office, who is a casting director and was also seen at Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment office. A few days back, she had met Hrithik Roshan and had posted about the same on her social media handle. "Fun to meet this actor who also comes from a movie family, loves action and Hawaii … superstar @hrithikroshan", was her post.



To talk about Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend, Iulia Vantur, she is a talented host, anchor, actress, model and dancer. She will be returning to her roots once again as she will be reportedly hosting a docu-series titled Beyond The Stars. The web show is focused on the life of Salman and his whirlwind journey of 33 years into the world of entertainment.



Salman had also helped Katrina Kaif in making a career in the movie industry and also helped Iulia Vantur. While Katrina has become an actress but Iulia is yet to create a mark in the industry. Reportedly he was in a relationship with both the stars. It looks like Salman is here to help Samantha make her career in the Bollywood industry.



She had even posted a photo with designer Manish Malhotra and had written, "Talented and dashing designer Manish Malhotra… got to wear his beautiful work for a fun evening". Salman is known for helping stars in Bollywood, especially the ones who come from a foreign land.

