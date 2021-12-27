Katrina Kaif wishes Salman Khan on his birthday; here’s what she said

Bollywood’s ‘Bhai’ Salman Khan has turned 56 today. His rumoured ex-girlfriend, now wife of Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif has a message for the actor. Read to know more.

As Salman Khan celebrates his 56th birthday today, on December 27, his rumoured ex-girlfriend, Katrina Kaif, has a special message for the actor. Bollywood’s one of the leading ladies, and wife of Vicky Kaushal, Katrina took to Instagram to wish her ‘Tiger 3’ co-star on his birthday.

In a story that she shared on her Instagram handle, along with a black and white picture of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif wished him, saying that the brilliance and love light continues to be with him.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were rumoured to be dating in the past. However, there was never any official confirmation on this. Katrina is also very close to Salman’s younger sister, Arpita Khan. Other than this, Salman Khas is reported to have helped Katrina with her career in Bollywood. The two actors will also resume the shooting of their upcoming film ‘Tiger 3’.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s Dabangg co-star Sonakshi Sharma also wished the 56-year-old actor through a story on her Instagram. The actress mimicked in front of Salman’s poster, striking the same pose as that of Salman.

Suniel Shetty’s daughter, actor Athiya Shetty also wished Salman on Instagram. She shared a picture of ‘Bhai’ on her social media account, wishing him a very happy birthday.

Also wishing the actor were his other co-stars Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon and Jacqueline Fernandez. Lara and Salman worked together in the 2007 film ‘Partner’. Lara, in her wish, asked for “the best of everything” for Salman.

Raveena Tandon, on the other hand, had a special message for her “first hero” as she wrote about how Salman has always been special to her. Raveena also took a funny dig at Salman’s snakebite incident with her “Saap mar gaya hoga” comment. Raveena debuted in the film industry with ‘Patthar Ke Phool’. The film was released in the year 1991, in which she was starred opposite Salman Khan. Another memorable film of Salman and Raveena together in the 90s cult movie ‘Andaaz Apna Apna’ which also starred actors Aamir Khan and Karishma Kapoor.

Check out the wishes here: