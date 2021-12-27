  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Katrina Kaif wishes Salman Khan on his birthday; here’s what she said

    Bollywood’s ‘Bhai’ Salman Khan has turned 56 today. His rumoured ex-girlfriend, now wife of Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif has a message for the actor. Read to know more.

    Katrina Kaif wishes Salman Khan on his birthday here is what she said drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 27, 2021, 2:35 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    As Salman Khan celebrates his 56th birthday today, on December 27, his rumoured ex-girlfriend, Katrina Kaif, has a special message for the actor. Bollywood’s one of the leading ladies, and wife of Vicky Kaushal, Katrina took to Instagram to wish her ‘Tiger 3’ co-star on his birthday.

    In a story that she shared on her Instagram handle, along with a black and white picture of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif wished him, saying that the brilliance and love light continues to be with him.

    Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were rumoured to be dating in the past. However, there was never any official confirmation on this. Katrina is also very close to Salman’s younger sister, Arpita Khan. Other than this, Salman Khas is reported to have helped Katrina with her career in Bollywood. The two actors will also resume the shooting of their upcoming film ‘Tiger 3’.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: SS Rajamouli directs Salman Khan; Alia Bhatt becomes DOP as Jr NTR, Ram Charan spectate

    Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s Dabangg co-star Sonakshi Sharma also wished the 56-year-old actor through a story on her Instagram. The actress mimicked in front of Salman’s poster, striking the same pose as that of Salman.

    Suniel Shetty’s daughter, actor Athiya Shetty also wished Salman on Instagram. She shared a picture of ‘Bhai’ on her social media account, wishing him a very happy birthday.

    Also wishing the actor were his other co-stars Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon and Jacqueline Fernandez. Lara and Salman worked together in the 2007 film ‘Partner’. Lara, in her wish, asked for “the best of everything” for Salman.

    ALSO READ: Here's what Salman Khan's father Salim Khan has to say about son bitten by snake; read on

    Raveena Tandon, on the other hand, had a special message for her “first hero” as she wrote about how Salman has always been special to her. Raveena also took a funny dig at Salman’s snakebite incident with her “Saap mar gaya hoga” comment. Raveena debuted in the film industry with ‘Patthar Ke Phool’. The film was released in the year 1991, in which she was starred opposite Salman Khan. Another memorable film of Salman and Raveena together in the 90s cult movie ‘Andaaz Apna Apna’ which also starred actors Aamir Khan and Karishma Kapoor.

    Check out the wishes here:

    Katrina Kaif wishes Salman Khan on his birthday here is what she said drb

    Katrina Kaif wishes Salman Khan on his birthday here is what she said drb

    Katrina Kaif wishes Salman Khan on his birthday here is what she said drb

     

    Katrina Kaif wishes Salman Khan on his birthday here is what she said drb

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2021, 2:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    After Salman Khan's snake bite, international singer Maeta bit on the face by a snake (WATCH) RCB

    After Salman Khan's snake bite, international singer Maeta bit on the face by a snake (WATCH)

    Dwayne Johnson Christmas surprise for his mother is a brand new Cadillac check out his mother reaction drb

    Dwayne Johnson’s Christmas surprise for his mother is a brand-new Cadillac; check out his mother’s reaction

    Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh shot at by two men after he joined BJP RCB

    Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh shot at by two men after he joined BJP

    Did Kim Kardashian celebrate Christmas with Pete Davidson? See pictures and videos RCB

    Did Kim Kardashian celebrate Christmas with Pete Davidson? See pictures and videos

    Salman Khan's 56th birthday bash: Insides pictures and videos of actor cutting cake and more RCB

    Salman Khan's 56th birthday bash: Insides pictures and videos of actor cutting cake and more

    Recent Stories

    Himachal Pradesh saw rapid transformation in last 4 years; our commitment is only for development: PM Modi-dnm

    Himachal Pradesh saw rapid transformation in last 4 years; our commitment is only for development: PM Modi

    Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG Boxing Day Test: Marcus Harris' comeback to England top-order woes - The talking points from Day 2-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Harris' comeback to England top-order woes - The talking points from Day 2

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro to be first model to ditch physical SIM card slot Details inside gcw

    Apple's iPhone 15 Pro to be first model to ditch physical SIM card slot? Details inside

    Children can register for vaccines on CoWIN from January 1 using student ID card-dnm

    Children can register for vaccines on CoWIN from January 1 using student ID card

    After Salman Khan's snake bite, international singer Maeta bit on the face by a snake (WATCH) RCB

    After Salman Khan's snake bite, international singer Maeta bit on the face by a snake (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 41): Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC play out 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 41): Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC play out 1-1 draw

    Video Icon
    Watch Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo-ycb

    Watch: Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: KBFC has to stay together with the force to continue - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to stay together with the force to continue - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC clash

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1

    Video Icon
    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Video Icon