Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Video and Pictures: Poonam Pandey goes BRALESS, gets slut shamed and faces criticism

    First Published Jun 26, 2022, 7:33 PM IST

    Poonam Pandey wears a crop top without a bra, which causes her to experience a nip slip. This hasn't gone over well with the haters, and they are severely criticising her for it.
     

    You can rely on Poonam Pandey to easily pull off even the most daring outfit. Poonam was spotted Saturday walking around Mumbai wearing a skimpy crop top. The Lock Upp alum wore a short crop top without a bra, which increased the danger of the look. (Video)
     

    Poonam chose a white crop top with no sleeves, which she paired with a pair of cargo pants. The actress was spotted by the paparazzi, who then approached her for a few photos.

    She consented to a few selfies with fans in addition to posing for photos with the paparazzi. When a photographer described Poonam as "cute," she too blushed.
     

    Poonam Pandey took a risk by going braless in a crop top and receiving slut shaming for showing off her assets. Over Poonam's audacious decision, the internet users vented their rage. Braa pena karo, one user wrote.
     

    She received harsh criticism from another user, who wrote: "Comments to aise kar rhe hai jaise koi snskari ho medam hai medm aapka dikh rha hai bra pehno are bahi vo poonam pandye hai vo vaise bhi open dikhati hai sbkuch khula medm ki bhuts Another user commented, "This girl is making dirt in our Indian culture how shameful," adding, "I personally never judged any woman." Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez flaunts her voluptuous body in bikini top

    Poonam Pandey wears a crop top without a bra, which causes her to experience a nip slip. This hasn't gone over well with the haters, and they are severely criticising her for it. Poonam, who was most recently seen in Lock Up, was photographed by the paparazzi and even had a small group of fans surrounding her as they took photos of her. For her decisions, Poonam Pandey is referred to as shameless. Also Read: Hotness Alert: Esha Gupta in sexy brown bikini; shows off her HOT body (Video)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur's love drama to release on August 5 RBA

    Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur's love drama to release on August 5

    777 Charlie: BJP minister Gali Janardhana Reddy watched Rakshit Shetty's film with his dog, Rocky (Video) RBA

    777 Charlie: BJP minister Gali Janardhana Reddy watched Rakshit Shetty's film with his dog, Rocky (Video)

    Malaika Arora celebrates beau Arjun Kapoor's birthday in Paris, saying 'Make A Wish My Love...' RBA

    Malaika Arora celebrates beau Arjun Kapoor's birthday in Paris, saying 'Make A Wish My Love...'

    Vikrant Rona: Kapil Dev gives Kiccha Sudeep a huge surprise; check out his gift RBA

    Vikrant Rona: Kapil Dev gives Kiccha Sudeep a huge surprise; check out his gift

    Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan look revealed on 30 years in Bollywood drb

    30 years of Shah Rukh Khan: Makers reveal actor’s look from Pathaan

    Recent Stories

    Moment of a Lifetime - Madhya Pradesh captain and head coach react to Ranji Trophy win-krn

    'Moment of a Lifetime' - Madhya Pradesh captain and head coach react to Ranji Trophy win

    Sad news for all Sidhu Moosewala fans in India read details RBA

    Sad news for all Sidhu Moose Wala’s fans in India; read details

    Assam floods: CM Himanta Sarma's second visit to Silchar town; ensures earliest help to affected population - adt

    Assam floods: CM Himanta Sarma's second visit to Silchar town; ensures earliest help to affected population

    Seal presents flowers to his girlfriend: romantic video left netizens in aww - gps

    Seal presents flowers to his girlfriend: romantic video left netizens in aww

    Mirabai Chanu - Commonwealth Games CWG will be easy for me; I will be fighting with myself-ayh

    Mirabai Chanu - 'CWG will be easy for me; I will be fighting with myself'

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Bardoli Satyagraha, the historic peasant struggle

    India@75: Bardoli Satyagraha, the historic peasant struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abani Thakur, the father of Indian modern art snt

    India@75: Abani Thakur, the Father of Indian Modern Art

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya snt

    India@75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Prophet remark controversy won't figure in PM Modi's talks in UEA: MEA

    Prophet remark controversy won't figure in PM's talks in UAE: MEA

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Story of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, the hero of the jungle snt

    India@75: Story of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, the hero of the jungle

    Video Icon