Hotness Alert: Esha Gupta in sexy brown bikini; shows off her HOT body (Video)

Esha Gupta posted a hot video on Instagram, as the actress flaunts her hot bikini body while strolling along the beach.

Esha Gupta, a Bollywood actress, has a lot of hotness in her most recent post! With her sexy social media posts, the Aashram 3 actress never fails to wow her followers.



Esha Gupta frequently shares breathtaking images and videos with her devoted fans, who can't get enough of them. Esha continued on her current path and recently released another steamy video that will leave her fans in a state of awe. (Video)



The actress appears in the clip looking as stunning as ever while lounging in the sun while donning a seductive orange bikini. Esha is seen walking barefoot on the beach with a smile as she eventually stops and kisses the camera.



Esha showed off her incredibly toned body while wearing a tiny bikini and a cute bucket hat on her head. Her shiny stands were also left open.



We also catch a glimpse of the stunning backdrop, which features a clear blue sky, beach waters, and a skyline at the far end of the horizon. Taking to the captions, Esha wrote, "Sunshine ☀️."

Many of the actress's fans complimented her profusely in the comments section after the glamorous video was posted by the Raaz 3 star. While one fan wrote, "❤️😍🔥gorgeous as ever," another added, "Stunning and Hot 🔥🔥🔥." A third social media user wrote, "Even girls have crush on you 🔥🔥."