    Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez flaunts her voluptuous body in bikini top

    First Published Jun 26, 2022, 11:34 AM IST

    During a vacation on the sun-drenched island of Mallorca with her boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez puts on a very busted performance in a tight white bikini top.

    When Georgina Rodriguez posted her most recent photo dump to Instagram on Saturday during a sunny vacation to Mallorca, it sent hearts racing.
     

    The 28-year-old ex-sales assistant performed very bustily while taking a steamy selfie on a luxurious boat while wearing a tight white bikini top. She shared a photo of football player Cristiano Ronaldo admiring the ocean while wearing black swimming shorts, along with their five kids and boyfriend.
     

    In a follow-up shot, the WAG flashed her legs in a white mini skirt, which she teamed up with a gold crop top and matching bucket hat.
     

    Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

    Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

    She chose a bronze makeup look that was dewy and highlighted her natural features, letting her dark hair fall to her shoulders.

    Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

    Then, as Georgina splashed around in the water with two of her kids, she could be seen donning a white cover-up over a green bikini. Mucho amor was her caption for the candid photos. In the group photos, Cristiano, 37, flashed his brilliant white smile and appeared in a good mood. Also Read: 7 Pictures: Travis Scott shares Kylie Jenner's nude picture from her HOT Playboy shoot

    Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

    Georgina has followed five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo from Madrid to Turin and then Manchester as he left Real Madrid for Juventus and United since they first met in 2016 at a Gucci store where she was a retail assistant. Also Read: Where is KGF’s Reena, Yash's on-screen girlfriend? Here's what we know Srinidhi Shetty is doing

