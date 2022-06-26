Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez flaunts her voluptuous body in bikini top
During a vacation on the sun-drenched island of Mallorca with her boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez puts on a very busted performance in a tight white bikini top.
When Georgina Rodriguez posted her most recent photo dump to Instagram on Saturday during a sunny vacation to Mallorca, it sent hearts racing.
The 28-year-old ex-sales assistant performed very bustily while taking a steamy selfie on a luxurious boat while wearing a tight white bikini top. She shared a photo of football player Cristiano Ronaldo admiring the ocean while wearing black swimming shorts, along with their five kids and boyfriend.
In a follow-up shot, the WAG flashed her legs in a white mini skirt, which she teamed up with a gold crop top and matching bucket hat.
She chose a bronze makeup look that was dewy and highlighted her natural features, letting her dark hair fall to her shoulders.
Then, as Georgina splashed around in the water with two of her kids, she could be seen donning a white cover-up over a green bikini. Mucho amor was her caption for the candid photos. In the group photos, Cristiano, 37, flashed his brilliant white smile and appeared in a good mood.
Georgina has followed five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo from Madrid to Turin and then Manchester as he left Real Madrid for Juventus and United since they first met in 2016 at a Gucci store where she was a retail assistant.