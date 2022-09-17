Pictures: Shraddha Kapoor looks stunning in a high slit black gown; she sets the internet on fire

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After Priyanka Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor is the second most followed Indian actress on social media. She ignited the internet when she posted images of herself wearing all black.

    It's obvious that Shraddha Kapoor has mastered the art of igniting the internet. The Stree actress often updates her followers on social media, and she is the second-most followed Indian actress on Instagram behind Priyanka Chopra. 

    She is most recognised for her roles in the films Haider, Baaghi, Saaho, and Ek Villian, to mention a few. She recently published pictures on Instagram of herself looking stylish in a sparkling black outfit.

    Shraddha Kapoor posed with flair and grace while donning a high-slit black dress and matching jewellery.

    She posted black and white pictures of herself wearing this outfit along with the description "Current Mood" and white and black hearts. Everything she wears looks perfectly gorgeous on her and her fans adore her big time for the same. 
     

    Currently, Shraddha Kapoor has a healthy 74.6 M followers. Even though she constantly takes her photos and that they look as natural as ever, her admirers and following show a deep interest in everything she publishes. Also Read: Jogi on Netflix: Diljit Dosanjh's film is worth watching? Read what netizens have to say

    Shraddha Kapoor, who was most recently seen in Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff, will next be featured in Ranbir Kapoor and Luv Ranjan's as-yet-untitled romantic comedy-drama. Also Read: SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh's romantic song you can't miss

