Pictures: Deepika Padukone's new home is just heaven; actress currently in Spain

Deepika Padukone gave a peek at her 'new house', the actress shared a photo of the blue sky and clouds from her flight window and wrote “Escape time.”

Last week, we saw Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone at the Mumbai airport posing in shiny red leather pants with a turtleneck sweater and a red cap for the camera. DP chose to wear electric pink stilettoes, which were a misfit.



Deepika is currently in Spain for the shoot of Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan. And during the weekend, Deepika was seen relaxing before she started shooting full-fledged; she was seen using the time meticulously.

Deepika shared a few images on her Instagram Story on Sunday, which she labelled as 'Escape Time'. Deepika posted snaps from her flight.



The actress shared pictures of her place were she is staying and called it her 'new home'. Yes, but it is like a temporary new home.

Pathaan starring Deepika, Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham is slated to release on January 25, 2023. Apart from Deepika, Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham were also photographed at the Mumbai airport, leaving for Spain last week.

