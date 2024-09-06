Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vinesh Phogat resigns from Indian Railways ahead of joining politics

    Earlier on September 4, Vinesh and compatriot Bajrang Punia met Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition and Congress general secretary KC Venugopal in New Delhi. The Congress Social Media account on X posted a photo of the meeting. 

    sports Vinesh Phogat resigns from Indian Railways ahead of joining politics scr
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 6, 2024, 2:26 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 6, 2024, 2:27 PM IST

    Vinesh Phogat is reportedly set to join Congress party ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections and the star India wrestler on Friday tendered her resignation from her job in the Indian Railways.

    Also read:  Haryana elections 2024: Vinesh Phogat vs Babita? Speculation grows over Olympian's political debut

    The 30-year-old grappler informed about it on her official X account. "At this juncture in my life, I have decided to separate myself from the railway service and have submitted my resignation to the competent authorities of Indian Railways," the post read. Expressing heartfelt gratitude, she added, "I will always be thankful to the Indian Railways family for giving me the opportunity to serve the nation."

    Earlier on September 4, Vinesh and compatriot Bajrang Punia met Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition and Congress general secretary KC Venugopal in New Delhi. The Congress Social Media account on X posted a photo of the meeting. Vinesh and Bajrang were part of the protest over sexual harassment allegations against former BJP MP and then Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in 2023.  

    Vinesh is a world championship, Asian Games, Asian Championship and Commonwealth Games medalist. The 30-year-old also reached the women's 50kg freestyle wrestling final at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but was disqualified for being 100 grams overweight on the day of the final bout.  

    Also read: Haryana Polls: Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia meet Rahul Gandhi amid buzz over entering poll fray [PHOTO]

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Rishab Pant reveals contrasting coaching mentality of Gautam Gambhir and Rahul Dravid scr

    Rishab Pant reveals contrasting coaching mentality of Gautam Gambhir and Rahul Dravid

    cricket ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Singapore dismiss Mongolia for just 10, the lowest total in Men's T20Is scr

    ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Singapore dismiss Mongolia for just 10, the lowest total in Men's T20Is

    Javelin star Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Diamond League season finale in Brussels despite injury challenges snt

    Javelin star Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Diamond League season finale in Brussels despite injury challenges

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Electrocuted as child, how Kapil Parmar overcame shock to clinch historic judo bronze snt

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Electrocuted as child, how Kapil Parmar overcame shock to clinch historic judo bronze

    football Messi-less Argentina thrash Chile 3-0 in World Cup qualifier scr

    Messi-less Argentina thrash Chile 3-0 in World Cup qualifier

    Recent Stories

    cricket Rishab Pant reveals contrasting coaching mentality of Gautam Gambhir and Rahul Dravid scr

    Rishab Pant reveals contrasting coaching mentality of Gautam Gambhir and Rahul Dravid

    Hartalika Teej 2024: Know dos and don'ts of Teej vrat, fasting rules and shubh muhurat RBA

    Hartalika Teej 2024: Know dos and don'ts of Teej vrat, fasting rules and shubh muhurat

    Bengaluru Man arrested for allegedly showing private parts to woman walking in Cubbon Park vkp

    Bengaluru: Man arrested for allegedly showing private parts to woman walking in Cubbon Park

    Actor-politician Krishna Kumar's daughter Diya ties knot with long-time partner Aswin; see photos dmn

    Actor-politician Krishna Kumar's daughter Diya ties knot with long-time partner Aswin; see photos

    MP SHOCKER! Over 70 girls of Jabalpur College get obscene pics, videos via WhatsApp, blackmailed for money shk

    MP SHOCKER! Over 70 girls of Jabalpur College get obscene pics, videos via WhatsApp, blackmailed for money

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon