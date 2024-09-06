Saripodhaa Sanivaaram OTT release: Netflix or Amazon Prime? Nani starrer to release HERE; check

Nani's latest film, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, has created a strong buzz with its box office success and upcoming Netflix release. Directed by Vivek Athreya, the movie features SJ Suryah, Aditi Balan, and Priyanka Arulmohan in key roles, and is Nani's most expensive pan-India project

Actor Nani delivered two consecutive successful films, Dasara and Hi Nanna, last year. He has now returned to the silver screen with his much-anticipated film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. The movie has been performing well at the box office and is reportedly set to stream on Netflix from September 27, 2024. According to reports, Netflix purchased the streaming rights for Saripodhaa Sanivaaram for Rs 45 crore, though no official statement has been made yet. Written and directed by Vivek Athreya, the film stars SJ Suryah, Aditi Balan, Priyanka Arulmohan, and others in pivotal roles. D V V Danayya produced the film under DVV Entertainment, while Jakes Bejoy composed the music. With a budget of Rs 90 crore, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram marks the most expensive pan-India film in Nani’s career. Despite the large budget, the filmmakers are reportedly pleased with the returns.

The film earned an estimated Rs 39.40 crore at the Indian box office in its first six days, with an additional Rs 2.10 crore on its seventh day across all languages.

ALSO READ: 'I could have died...', Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta faces harassment at RG Kar protest

Beyond India, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram has garnered significant buzz in North America. As per reports, advanced bookings for the film opened in over 180 locations, and it collected a total of US $60,157 (Rs 49.98 Lakh) by selling over 2,900 tickets. The movie has already crossed the one million dollar mark at the North American box office.

Nani, in an earlier interview, discussed Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. He explained that the film's story was well-developed and contained several adrenaline-pumping moments. While the plot required about 30 percent of these intense sequences, the team amplified it to 90 percent to appeal to a wider audience and deliver a bigger theatrical experience.

Following the success of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Nani is preparing for his upcoming project, Hit: The Third Case, written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu.

Latest Videos