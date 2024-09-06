Entertainment

Neerja to Bell Bottom: 7 Indian films and series on plane hijacking

Yodha (2024)

Directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, it involves a gripping story of a plane hijacking with thrilling twists.

Neerja (2016)

Directed by Ram Madhvani, the film depicts the real-life hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73 and the heroic stewardess.

Payanam (2011)

Directed by Radha Mohan, this film revolves around a dramatic plane hijacking scenario and the ensuing tension.

 

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

This film explores the controversial hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight IC 814, raising debates about the portrayal of terrorists.
 

Bell Bottom

Starring Akshay Kumar, Bell Bottom is inspired by Indian airline hijackings. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, it's on JioCinema.
 

IB71 (2023)

Directed by Sankalp Reddy, this film portrays a high-stakes plane hijacking with intense political and dramatic elements.
 

