Kangana Ranaut breaks down as release of 'Emergency' postponed due to CBFC delay

Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency,' based on Indira Gandhi's imposition of Emergency in the 1970s, has been postponed due to its controversial content. The actress expressed her disappointment on social media, assuring fans that a new release date will be announced soon.

Entertainment Desk. Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency' has been postponed. The actress herself has given information about the postponement of its release date on social media. 'Emergency' was scheduled to release on September 6, but the film, which is embroiled in controversies, could not get a certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification i.e. CBFC and had to be postponed. Kangana is heartbroken by the postponement of the film's release date. In her recent X post, she not only announced the postponement of the film's release date but also assured her fans that she would announce its new release date soon.

Kangana Ranaut announced the postponement of 'Emergency'

Kangana Ranaut took to social media platform X on Friday and wrote, "It is with a heavy heart that I announce the postponement of my directorial venture 'Emergency'. We are still awaiting the censor board's certification. The new release date will be announced soon. Thank you for your understanding and patience." Along with this, the actress has shared an emoji of folding hands.

Kangana Ranaut shared the High Court update

Earlier on Thursday, Kangana Ranaut had informed on X that the High Court had reprimanded the Censor Board for not giving a certificate to 'Emergency'. Actually, the film's production company Zee Studios had approached the Bombay High Court for the film's certificate, on which a hearing was held on September 4. The High Court has directed to address all the objections regarding the film by September 18 and give it a certificate. Kangana had also made a long post in which she claimed that she was paying the price for waking up a sleeping country. Kangana also wrote in the post that she has become a soft target for everyone.

Why is there opposition to 'Emergency'?

Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Emergency' is a film based on the Emergency imposed in the country by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the 1970s. It also depicts the assassination of Indira Gandhi. According to Kangana, the Sikh community is objecting to this scene. While the Sikh community says that the film has been tampered with Sikh history and shown in a wrong way. They have demanded the removal of this scene from the film and they also want Kangana to apologize unconditionally in this matter. On the other hand, Kangana says that she cannot fictionalize the true events of the past. Well, now it remains to be seen when 'Emergency' can reach the theatres.

Latest Videos