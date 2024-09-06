Actor-politician Krishna Kumar's daughter Diya ties knot with long-time partner Aswin; see photos

Diya Krishna, daughter of actor-politician Krishna Kumar, married software engineer Aswin Ganesh in a private ceremony at a luxurious hotel in Thiruvananthapuram. The intimate event was attended by close family and friends, with Diya's sisters and parents wearing coordinated outfits.

The wedding of Diya Krishna, daughter of actor-politician Krishna Kumar and Sindhu Krishna, took place on Thursday (September 5) in a beautiful and private ceremony. The groom, Aswin Ganesh, is a software engineer by profession. The event was held at a luxurious hotel in Thiruvananthapuram, exuding elegance and refinement. Diya and Aswin, who had been in a long-term committed relationship, celebrated their union in the presence of close family and friends. The guest list was deliberately exclusive, with only those closely connected to Krishna Kumar's family in attendance.

Diya's sisters, Ahana Krishna, Ishaani Krishna, and Hansika Krishna, joined their mother Sindhu and father Krishna Kumar in wearing coordinated light pink outfits. The presence of close friends and family, including Radhika Suresh Gopi and Suresh Kumar, added to the significance of the occasion. Krishna Kumar expressed his joy and satisfaction with the wedding, highlighting the importance of simplicity and intimacy in modern celebrations. He also emphasized the lessons learned during the pandemic, advocating for smaller, more personal weddings.

As they enter into their new life, Diya and Aswin will be moving into a rented apartment in Thiruvananthapuram. The couple's special day has already generated excitement on social media, with fans and well-wishers sharing their congratulations and best wishes.

