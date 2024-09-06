Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aamir Khan reveals BIG plans to change future of cinema releases in India, here's how he will transform OTT

    Aamir Khan is looking into partnering with OTT platforms and channels for digital and satellite distribution only after the film hits theaters. 

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 6, 2024, 11:44 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 6, 2024, 11:44 AM IST

    Aamir Khan is an actor who has repeatedly stunned viewers and the film industry with his decisions. And once again, he is on to something that will transform the way audiences view movies in theaters and choose which ones to see on the big screen against which ones to wait and watch on demand. According to reports, Aamir Khan, who has 'Sitaare Zameen Par' scheduled for a Christmas release on December 24, 2024, is looking into partnering with OTT platforms and channels for digital and satellite distribution only after the film hits theaters. 

    He wants the contract to be finalized after seeing the audience's reaction. This is also an attempt to keep the movies in theaters for a longer period before they are released on any other platform. This lack of knowledge regarding the film's OTT or TV release will push the public to purchase a ticket and watch the picture in theaters, creating a sense of urgency that has been lacking in movie viewing decisions since the OTT platforms became popular.

    It will also allow filmmakers more control over their films and reduce meddling from OTT providers. Aamir Khan may be the first to do so, but it is a choice that has the potential to enhance the cinema industry and revive Indian theatres, with more celebrities and companies likely to follow suit. It is now unknown whether the decision will be followed by the release of 'Sitaare Zameen Par' or his future films.

