Sexy pictures and videos: Meet Jacqueline Fernandez’s lookalike Amanda Cerny who goes TOPLESS

The Internet is exploding as Playboy model Amanda Cerny posted her scorching photo on Instagram. Take a look

Photo Courtesy: Amanda Cerny's Instagram

Amanda Cerny, a model turned actress, is drawing attention due to her uncanny likeness to Jacqueline Fernandez, a Bollywood actress. Yes, the Internet has discovered a new lookalike for the actress. (Video)



Photo Courtesy: Amanda Cerny's Instagram

The Internet exploded when playboy model Amanda posted a photo of herself looking sexy on Instagram. Cerny has stripped down entirely for a magazine shoot and only wears a towel around her bottoms while she models. (Video)

Photo Courtesy: Amanda Cerny's Instagram

The influencer uploaded a picture of herself showing off her toned abs and cleavage while posing topless on her Instagram account. She also uploaded a video in which she can be seen doing eye makeup while sitting in a towel.

Photo Courtesy: Amanda Cerny's Instagram

Amanda just covers her bottoms with a white towel. She strikes a perfect and stylish posture for the camera. She posed for the photo session with her hair left open and her hand on one breast. This image is too hot to handle.



Photo Courtesy: Amanda Cerny's Instagram

Amanda Cerny frequently ignites the Internet with her oh-so-sexy naked photos and raunchy photographs. Amanda began working as a model when she was 15 years old.

Photo Courtesy: Amanda Cerny's Instagram

Amanda Cerny was a Playboy model before rising to fame and becoming an online star. She made her acting debut in the 2016 film The Bet directed by Ryan Edere.

Photo Courtesy: Amanda Cerny's Instagram

Additionally, Amanda has made appearances in several Punjabi and foreign music videos, including I Like It by Cardi B.

Photo Courtesy: Amanda Cerny's Instagram