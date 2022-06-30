Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sexy pictures and videos: Meet Jacqueline Fernandez’s lookalike Amanda Cerny who goes TOPLESS

    First Published Jun 30, 2022, 11:43 AM IST

    The Internet is exploding as Playboy model Amanda Cerny posted her scorching photo on Instagram. Take a look

    Photo Courtesy: Amanda Cerny's Instagram

    Amanda Cerny, a model turned actress, is drawing attention due to her uncanny likeness to Jacqueline Fernandez, a Bollywood actress. Yes, the Internet has discovered a new lookalike for the actress. (Video)
     

    Photo Courtesy: Amanda Cerny's Instagram

    The Internet exploded when playboy model Amanda posted a photo of herself looking sexy on Instagram. Cerny has stripped down entirely for a magazine shoot and only wears a towel around her bottoms while she models. (Video)

    Photo Courtesy: Amanda Cerny's Instagram

    The influencer uploaded a picture of herself showing off her toned abs and cleavage while posing topless on her Instagram account. She also uploaded a video in which she can be seen doing eye makeup while sitting in a towel.

    Photo Courtesy: Amanda Cerny's Instagram

    Amanda just covers her bottoms with a white towel. She strikes a perfect and stylish posture for the camera. She posed for the photo session with her hair left open and her hand on one breast. This image is too hot to handle.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Amanda Cerny's Instagram

    Amanda Cerny frequently ignites the Internet with her oh-so-sexy naked photos and raunchy photographs. Amanda began working as a model when she was 15 years old.

    Photo Courtesy: Amanda Cerny's Instagram

    Amanda Cerny was a Playboy model before rising to fame and becoming an online star. She made her acting debut in the 2016 film The Bet directed by Ryan Edere. Also Read: SHOCKING: Swara Bhasker receives death threat; here's what happened next

    Photo Courtesy: Amanda Cerny's Instagram

    Additionally, Amanda has made appearances in several Punjabi and foreign music videos, including I Like It by Cardi B. Also Read: Rocketry Vs OM: In a fight between two scientists, who will win the box office race?

    Photo Courtesy: Amanda Cerny's Instagram

    She also appeared in the song "Where Baby Where" by Punjabi singer-actor Gippy Grewal. Not only that, but Amanda and Jacqueline also worked together on the "Feels Good" video podcast. Also Read: Dakota Johnson opens up on feud rumours with 'Fifty Shades' co-star Jamie Dornan

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    '365 days without you', writes Mandira Bedi on husband Raj Kaushal's 1st death anniversary RBA

    '365 days without you', writes Mandira Bedi on husband Raj Kaushal's 1st death anniversary

    July Watch on OTT, Theatre: Shamshera to Ranveer vs Wild to Ek Villain Returns and more RBA

    July Watch on OTT, Theatre: Shamshera to Ranveer vs Wild to Ek Villain Returns and more

    Hollywood Dakota Johnson opens up on feud rumours with Fifty Shades co star Jamie Dornan drb

    Dakota Johnson opens up on feud rumours with 'Fifty Shades' co-star Jamie Dornan

    R Madhavan Rocketry The Nambi Effect vs Aditya Roy Kapur Om box office Friday release drb

    Rocketry Vs OM: In a fight between two scientists, who will win the box office race?

    Ek Villain Returns first look: John Abraham-Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor-Tara Sutaria look super-hot RBA

    Ek Villain Returns first look: John Abraham-Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor-Tara Sutaria look super-hot

    Recent Stories

    Ease of Doing Business: Andhra Pradesh retains top position, followed by Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka - adt

    Ease of Doing Business: Andhra Pradesh retains top position, followed by Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka

    Realme GT Neo 3 to introduce new Thor Love and Thunder edition gcw

    Realme GT Neo 3 to introduce new 'Thor Love and Thunder' edition

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 launched in India; know price, key highlights - adt

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 launched in India; know price, key highlights

    WhatsApp to soon let user answer video calls with animated avatars details here gcw

    WhatsApp to soon let user answer video calls with animated avatars

    Udaipur beheading: Ban those who glorify murder, Govt tells social media platforms

    Udaipur beheading: Ban those who glorify murder, Govt tells social media platforms

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit snt

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship' snt

    India@75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Exclusive! Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag snt

    India@75: Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag

    Video Icon
    Gujarat ex-dgp arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Gujarat ex-DGP's arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Video Icon