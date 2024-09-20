Entertainment

Sobhita Dhulipala stuns in peach saree with golden gotapatti work

Sobhita Dhulipala's recent appearance in a peach saree with golden gota patti work and a brocade silk blouse is the epitome of elegance

Sobhita Dhulipala's New Saree Look

South actress and Naga Chaitanya's fiancee, Sobhita Dhulipala, was spotted in a peach organza saree at a promotional event

Gota Patti Work Saree

The golden gota patti work on Sobhita's peach saree adds a touch of class. The accompanying brocade silk blouse is equally stunning

Heavy Earrings

Sobhita accessorized with heavy statement earrings, a broad gold bracelet, and a cool round ring on her finger

Charming Small Bindi

Sobhita opted for subtle makeup with a small red bindi, completing her newlywed saree look that's perfect for recreating

Black Net Embroidery Saree

Sobhita is known for her impeccable saree choices. This black net embroidery saree with heavy embroidery work is a perfect party wear option

Silk Golden Saree

For a party-ready look, consider a plain silk golden saree like Sobhita's. Her look exudes class and sophistication

Embroidered Saree with Blouse

Sobhita Dhulipala knows how to make a statement in a saree. You can recreate this stunning net embroidery saree look without breaking the bank

