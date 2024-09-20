Sobhita Dhulipala stuns in peach saree with golden gotapatti work

Entertainment
Sobhita Dhulipala's recent appearance in a peach saree with golden gota patti work and a brocade silk blouse is the epitome of elegance
South actress and Naga Chaitanya's fiancee, Sobhita Dhulipala, was spotted in a peach organza saree at a promotional event
The golden gota patti work on Sobhita's peach saree adds a touch of class. The accompanying brocade silk blouse is equally stunning
Sobhita accessorized with heavy statement earrings, a broad gold bracelet, and a cool round ring on her finger
Sobhita opted for subtle makeup with a small red bindi, completing her newlywed saree look that's perfect for recreating
Sobhita is known for her impeccable saree choices. This black net embroidery saree with heavy embroidery work is a perfect party wear option
For a party-ready look, consider a plain silk golden saree like Sobhita's. Her look exudes class and sophistication
Sobhita Dhulipala knows how to make a statement in a saree. You can recreate this stunning net embroidery saree look without breaking the bank