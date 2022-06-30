Dakota Johnson opens up on feud rumours with 'Fifty Shades' co-star Jamie Dornan

Dakota Johnson is gearing up for her next release, ‘Madame Web’. The actor, popularly known for her ‘Fifty Shades’ movies, was rumoured to have had a feud with her ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ and ‘Fifty Shader Darker’ co-star, Jamie Dornan. However, Dakota has now opened up about the relationship that she shares with Jamie and even recalled times of them filming the intimate scenes during the film’s shoot.

According to a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Dakota Johnson rejected these rumours that claimed she and Jamie Dornan did not get along on the sets of the film. She said that Dornan meant like a 'brother 'to her, adding how they always had to protect and trust each other.

“There was never a time when we didn’t get along. I know it’s weird, but he’s like a brother to me. I love him so, so, so much. And we were really there for each other. We had to really trust each other and protect each other,” said Dakota Johnson.

Dakota Johnson further spoke about the times she worked with Jamie Dornan in Fifty Shades, mentioning how they did the weirdest of things for years. “We were doing the weirdest things for years, and we needed to be a team: ‘We’re not doing that,’ or ‘You can’t do that camera angle.’ Sam didn’t come back to direct after the first movie, and, as a female, she had brought a softer perspective.”

“James Foley came on to direct, and he’s an interesting man. It was different doing those bizarre things with a man behind the camera. Just a different energy. There are things that I still cannot say because I don’t want to hurt anyone’s career and I don’t want to damage anybody’s reputation, but both Jamie and I were treated really well. Erika is a very nice woman, and she was always kind to me and I am grateful she wanted me to be in those movies,” Dakota Johnson added.

Dakota Johnson was last seen in ‘Am I OK?’, helmed by Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne. The film was written by Lauren Pomerantz and starred actors Sonoya Mizuno, Jermaine Fowler, Kiersey Clemons, Molly Gordon, and Sean Hayes alongside Johnson.