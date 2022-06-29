Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SHOCKING: Swara Bhasker receives death threat; here's what happened next

    An officer said that Swara Bhasker went to the Versova police station two days ago and filed a case against unnamed people after getting the letter.
     

    Bollywood Actress Swara Bhasker got a letter threatening her life, prompting Mumbai police to open an inquiry, an official said on Wednesday. He said that the letter was delivered to the actor's Versova home.

    Swara Bhasker went to the Versova police station two days ago and filed a case against unnamed people after getting the letter, an officer said.

    "Based on the complaint, we have registered a non-cognisable offence against unidentified persons," he said adding that the investigation is on. 

    The letter, which is written in Hindi and is full of insults, and abusive claims that the nation's young would not put up with Veer Savarkar's insult.

    The performer, who is well known for sharing her opinions on sociopolitical issues in the nation, is a fierce opponent of right-wing extremist groups.

    In 2019, the actress shared a video titled Understanding “veer” Savarkar on Twitter and said: “The planned construction of a most cowardly ‘braveheart’” In a 2017 tweet, she had said: “Savarkar APOLOGISED To the British govt. pleaded to be let out of jail! That's not 'Veer' for sure...”

