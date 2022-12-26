Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pictures: Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan's bold neckline bodycon dress grabs attention

    First Published Dec 26, 2022, 11:13 AM IST

    Nysa Devgan drew all the attention she needed with her daring arrival at the party. Nysa spotted with Khushi Kapoor and other star kids at a Christmas party

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Nysa Devgan, Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter, is frequently partying with her friends, including Arjun Rampal's daughter, Mahikaa Rampal and Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Nysa Devgn's daring presence at the Christmas party has got social media abuzz. She was joined by Orhan Awatramani or Orry, every famous kid's best friend.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Paparazzi and fan groups shared videos of them shot outside a Christmas party on social media. A friend of theirs, Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, was also seen with them.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Nysa Devgn turned attention when she came to the party in a plunging bodycon dress. Kajol recently stated that Nysa was well-known "all over the world" in an interview.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    In a recent interview, Kajol stated that before she became an actress, she was less known and had the flexibility to travel, unlike her daughter.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    At the celebration were Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Sunil Shetty's son Ahaan Shetty.

