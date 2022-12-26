Pictures: Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan's bold neckline bodycon dress grabs attention

Nysa Devgan drew all the attention she needed with her daring arrival at the party. Nysa spotted with Khushi Kapoor and other star kids at a Christmas party

Nysa Devgan, Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter, is frequently partying with her friends, including Arjun Rampal's daughter, Mahikaa Rampal and Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan.



Nysa Devgn's daring presence at the Christmas party has got social media abuzz. She was joined by Orhan Awatramani or Orry, every famous kid's best friend.

Paparazzi and fan groups shared videos of them shot outside a Christmas party on social media. A friend of theirs, Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, was also seen with them.

Nysa Devgn turned attention when she came to the party in a plunging bodycon dress. Kajol recently stated that Nysa was well-known "all over the world" in an interview.

In a recent interview, Kajol stated that before she became an actress, she was less known and had the flexibility to travel, unlike her daughter.

