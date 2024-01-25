Photos: Tamannaah Bhatia visits Guwahati's famous Kamakhya Temple with family; shares experience

Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia recently visited Guwahati's iconic Kamakhya temple and shared pictures and videos from her spiritual trip with her family. She is also seen lighting up a diya in one of the pictures.

Tamannaah Bhatia, who just celebrated Lord Ram's entry at the Ayodhya shrine, is embarking on a spiritual trip with her family. The actress visited Guwahati's famed Kamakhya Temple and posted photos on her Instagram account.



''Sacred moments with my loved ones,'' she wrote along with the pictures. In the photos, she is wearing a yellow salwar suit. One of the photos shows her lighting a diya.

On January 22, 2024, she posted a video of Lord Ram at the consecration ceremony at the big temple in Ayodhya.

Along with the video, she wrote, ''A day full of blessings for the entire country. The vibrations, the energy, the blessings… a special moment that we have collectively witnessed in our lifetime. Ram Ji ghar aaye hai. Jai Shree Ram.''

Tamannaah Bhatia will next appear in Aranmanai 4, a Tamil horror comedy film directed by Nikkhil Advani, and Vedaa, a film starring John Abraham. She will also make a guest cameo in Stree 2, with Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee.