Photos: Tamannaah Bhatia visits Guwahati's famous Kamakhya Temple with family; shares experience

    Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia recently visited Guwahati's iconic Kamakhya temple and shared pictures and videos from her spiritual trip with her family. She is also seen lighting up a diya in one of the pictures.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Tamannaah Bhatia, who just celebrated Lord Ram's entry at the Ayodhya shrine, is embarking on a spiritual trip with her family. The actress visited Guwahati's famed Kamakhya Temple and posted photos on her Instagram account. 
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    ''Sacred moments with my loved ones,'' she wrote along with the pictures. In the photos, she is wearing a yellow salwar suit. One of the photos shows her lighting a diya.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    On January 22, 2024, she posted a video of Lord Ram at the consecration ceremony at the big temple in Ayodhya.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Along with the video, she wrote, ''A day full of blessings for the entire country. The vibrations, the energy, the blessings… a special moment that we have collectively witnessed in our lifetime. Ram Ji ghar aaye hai. Jai Shree Ram.''

    article_image5

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Tamannaah Bhatia will next appear in Aranmanai 4, a Tamil horror comedy film directed by Nikkhil Advani, and Vedaa, a film starring John Abraham. She will also make a guest cameo in Stree 2, with Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee. 

