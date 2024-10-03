Champions League 2024-25: Holders Real Madrid stunned by Lille; Aston Villa upset Bayern Munich

Lille stunned holders Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (local time). The Ligue 1-outfit secured a narrow 1-0 win over Los Blancos thanks to Jonathan David's penalty on the stroke of half-time at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Lille were impressive throughout the encounter in front of their own supporters. Mid-way through the first-half, Edon Zhegrova's in-swinging cross from the right channel found David at the far post, but Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin made a double save to deny the Canada international from close range.

On the stroke of half-time, Zhegrova's free-kick hit Eduardo Camavinga's hand. The referee initially waved the decision away but VAR intervened and he was advised to check the screen. A quick decision and penalty was awarded. David stepped up, sent Lunin the wrong way, before smashing into the top right corner.

Lille didn't take their foot off the pedal in the second-half as Zhegrova's stunning curler from outside the box went just wide. Carlo Ancelotti has had enough and the boss introduced Kylian Mbappe in the 57th-minute. The visitors began to control the game but the hosts stood form at the back and relied on counter attacks.

Five minutes from time, 15-time European champions saw Antonio Rudiger and Jude Bellingham denied from in quick succession close range. Tiago Santos made a goal-line clearance to keep out Rudiger's header, before Belingham's first-time volley from the rebound was saved by goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier.

Ancelotti's men, who beat Stuttgart in their opening match, host Borussia Dortmund in a repeat of last term's final in their next Champions League encounter, while Lille travel to Atletico Madrid after the international break.

Aston Villa 1-0 Bayern Munich

In the other match of the day, Aston Villa upset Bayern Munich at Villa Park, thanks to Jhon Duran's lone goal 11 minutes from time. It was another triumph for the Lions under Unai Emery's stewardship, having started their Champions League campaign with a comprehensive 3-0 win against Young Boys in Switzerland last month.

Villa thought they had taken the lead mid-way through the first half when Pau Torres put the ball inside the net, but the goal was disallowed after VAR intervention for offside. In the 38th-minute, Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez made a stunning save to deny Michael Olise from outside the area.

Chances were few and far between in a tight affair, but Duran came off the bench in the 70th-minute and broke the deadlock nine minutes later. The 20-year-old ran onto a through pass from the back, showed great awareness to loft the ball over an out of position Manuel Neuer and into the back of the net.

Martinez had a brilliant night in goal as the Argentine produced a stunning save from Serge Gnabry in injury time to keep Bayern at bay. Emery's side have now extended their unbeaten run to seven games in all competitions and their next Champions League clash is against Bologna, while Bayern will travel to Catalonia for the much anticipated encounter against Barcelona.

