Despite giving 14 flops THIS actress dominates OTT, earns Rs 2 crore per show! Read more

This actress, the daughter of a superstar, overcame 14 film flops to become a celebrated OTT star, now earning Rs 2 crore per show.



The rise of OTT platforms has provided numerous artists with new opportunities to showcase their talents. With a surge in digital content, actors have found more avenues to explore their craft. Among them is Sonakshi Sinha, who has captured audiences' hearts in the digital space after facing challenges in her film career.

Sonakshi, the daughter of a renowned superstar, has openly discussed the topic of nepotism in the industry. Despite her lineage, she has faced setbacks, including being replaced in films by more prominent stars. Her candid remarks about navigating these challenges shed light on the complexities of the film industry for those from film families.

Starting her career alongside the biggest superstar, Salman Khan, Sonakshi gained fame with the blockbuster "Dabangg." Following this success, she starred in hits like "Rowdy Rathore" and "Holiday." However, her fortunes took a downturn, with 11 consecutive films failing to perform well at the box office, including titles like "Action Jackson" and "Kalank."

In 2023, Sonakshi made a significant move into the OTT realm with the series "Dahaad," which received critical acclaim and showcased her acting prowess. This transition marked a turning point, leading to her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly anticipated "Heeramandi," where she portrayed dual characters. The series quickly became a hot topic among audiences and critics alike.

Today, Sonakshi Sinha stands as a testament to resilience, charging Rs 2 crore per OTT show. Her journey from experiencing flops in the film industry to becoming a celebrated star in the OTT space illustrates her talent and determination, proving that new platforms can revitalize careers and bring fresh narratives to the forefront.

