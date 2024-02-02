Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Photos: Selena Gomez's friendship with Francia Raisa over the years

    First Published Feb 2, 2024, 1:13 PM IST

    From donating a kidney to renewed friendship, Selena Gomez's friend Francia Raisa shares details of their "Ups and Downs" relationship on social media; take a look.

    In the glittering realm of the film business, long-lasting friendships between celebrities are a rare find. One great example is the relationship between singer Selena Gomez and actress Francia Raisa.
     

    Raisa recently discussed their long-standing connection, highlighting the unwavering support they've given each other through life's "ups and downs."

    Speaking at the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women event on January 31, Raisa emphasised the history of their relationship, which dates back to their first encounter in 2008. She went on to say, "I think our support for one another just means everything."

    Francia Raisa compared their connection to the feelings of siblings, despite occasional communication breakdowns. “We go through our ups and downs.” She explained the resilience of their friendship, saying, “You go a year without talking, and then when you see each other again, it’s like you never went a day without talking. So, that’s where it’s at,” she said.

    Describing their friendship as more akin to sisterhood, in conversation with E! News, Raisa said, “I’m not close with her friends. I’m not close with my other two sisters’ friends.” She added, “She calls me and we catch up and we do our thing. We know each other’s friends, but it’s not like that.”

    Reflecting on developments in their connection, the How I Met Your Father star feels it has led to a healthier relationship. She went on to say, "And to me, that's evolvement because if it was closer than that, I would feel like it was fake and I don't mess with that."

    Francia Raisa thanked Gomez for his persistent support after she donated her kidney to him in 2017 during the latter's fight with lupus. She explained, "I warned her before the operation, 'Don't treat me differently,' and she hasn't. And I appreciate it.

    Despite allegations of a schism in November 2022, when Gomez described Taylor Swift as her "only friend in the industry," the two have renewed their bond, as seen by their birthday postings and joint trips.

    Francia Raisa stressed that their temporary separation was not motivated by anger, but rather a gradual drift apart. In a December interview with USA Today, she stated, "We've never really had beef with each other." Raisa said, "We needed the time apart. Then when you go back together, you're better individuals. She and I are still getting to know one other.

