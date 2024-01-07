Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Photos: Priyanka Chopra shows off her curves in black bikini; shares family vacay pictures

    First Published Jan 7, 2024, 12:23 PM IST

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' vacation photos go viral on social media. The couple shared a steamy kiss. In one of the pictures, Priyanka was also seen taking a sun bath wearing a black bikini.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Priyanka Chopra ignited the internet with a stunning snapshot that soon went viral. The worldwide diva turned to social media to share a stunning photo of herself in a black bikini, leaving followers speechless.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Priyanka Chopra also posted pictures from her family vacation. Priyanka frequently posts swimsuit photos on social media.
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Priyanka is seen in the snapshot getting a sun bath while wearing a black bikini. She's snapped a selfie and is looking fantastic. Fans praised her in the comments section.

    article_image4

    Aside from this, she posted a series of photos from her vacation and said, “Took some time to feed my soul. 2023 had me spent.. maybe I still am. Here’s to a 2024 highlighted by peace, respite, family, love, joy and community. Hold your loved ones close. We are very lucky if we can. Happy new year.”
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Priyanka and Nick rung in the new year at Cabo San Lucas with their daughter Malti Marie, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra, and their friends.
     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Although Priyanka and Nick are keeping their vacation quiet, a new batch of images has emerged online showing the couple having a heated kiss.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Priyanka was spotted in a backless bikini in images posted by a fan group, while Nick was dressed casually. He was observed sporting shorts, a shirt, and a hat. She held Nick close and planted a steamy kiss. 

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Fans have showered the couple with love. “They both looks so hot ,” a comment read. “Hotttt I want more pictures,” added another.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Recently, a video also surfaced online, featuring Nick and Priyanka’s New Year celebrations in Cabo. In the video, Priyanka and Nick could be seen wearing ‘Happy New Year’ glasses and celebrating with their close family.

