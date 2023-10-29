(Photos) Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in white floral saree at MAMI Film Festival

On a Sunday (Oct 29), actress Priyanka Chopra dazzled everyone with her simple and elegant looks at the MAMI Film Festival. Social media users and fans call her 'Desi Girl',

Priyanka Chopra is a global celebrity. She is a household name not just in India but even in the United States. As a result, if the Desi girl posts something on her social media page or leaves the house, she is guaranteed to make news.

Priyanka Chopra, who is presently in Mumbai for the Jio MAMI Film Festival, surprised everyone once again with her saree outfit.



A video from the event in which Priyanka Chopra can be seen strolling down the red carpet in a stunning white saree with floral motifs.

In a similar neck piece, red lip colour, and black sunglasses with white borders, the Citadel actress emanated simplicity and elegance. Priyanka first posed with the sunglasses on, but then removed them and posed without them as well.



Netizens couldn't keep their gaze away from Priyanka Chopra's stunning persona. "Desi girl," one of them wrote. Another person said, "Priyanka Chopra is always on fire." "If Royalty was a person," someone else said. A follower added, "queen PC."



Priyanka Chopra and Isha Ambani co-hosted the opening night of MAMI. The Citadel actress was spotted arriving in Mumbai from the United States early Friday morning.



Priyanka has already hinted about her location on social media. The Citadel star was spotted on her way to Mumbai, holding a passport photo. "I can't wait. Priyanka captioned the photo, "It's been a minute, Mumbai."

