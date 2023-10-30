(Photos) Nora Fatehi flaunts her cleavage in black body-hugging gown with plunging neckline

Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi showed off her super fantastic body in a skintight black plunging gown as she walked the ramp at a fashion show.

Bollywood starlet Nora Fatehi is making waves on Instagram with her sensual video dressed incredibly sensually.

Known for making daring fashion statements, Nora whipped the internet into a frenzy when she walked the catwalk at a Mumbai fashion event wearing a see-through gown.



Renowned as the top performer in Bollywood, Nora has garnered a devoted fan base and a global audience with her amazing performances.



Although she lit up the stage with her last performance at the FIFA World Cup 2022, among many other well-known performers like Davido and Ozuna, she will be the star of a brand-new international event this time.

The stunning Bollywood star Nora Fatehi will be the main attraction on one of the festival's nights during the All Africa Festival. Other foreign vocalists will also be performing at the festival, including Ghanaian Afropop, dancehall, and reggae performer Stonebwoy and French-Congolese rapper Maitre Gims.



In addition, Nora will make her Telugu film debut in Matka, directed by Varun Tej, and co-star in the sports-action movie Crakk alongside Vidyut Jamwal.

She also has Madgaon Express by Kunal Khemu and Be Happy by Remo Dsouza, which co-stars Abhishek Bachchan.