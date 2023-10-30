(Photos) Nora Fatehi flaunts her cleavage in black body-hugging gown with plunging neckline

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Oct 30, 2023, 11:32 AM IST

    Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi showed off her super fantastic body in a skintight black plunging gown as she walked the ramp at a fashion show. 

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood starlet Nora Fatehi is making waves on Instagram with her sensual video dressed incredibly sensually.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Known for making daring fashion statements, Nora whipped the internet into a frenzy when she walked the catwalk at a Mumbai fashion event wearing a see-through gown.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Renowned as the top performer in Bollywood, Nora has garnered a devoted fan base and a global audience with her amazing performances.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Although she lit up the stage with her last performance at the FIFA World Cup 2022, among many other well-known performers like Davido and Ozuna, she will be the star of a brand-new international event this time.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The stunning Bollywood star Nora Fatehi will be the main attraction on one of the festival's nights during the All Africa Festival. Other foreign vocalists will also be performing at the festival, including Ghanaian Afropop, dancehall, and reggae performer Stonebwoy and French-Congolese rapper Maitre Gims.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    In addition, Nora will make her Telugu film debut in Matka, directed by Varun Tej, and co-star in the sports-action movie Crakk alongside Vidyut Jamwal.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    She also has Madgaon Express by Kunal Khemu and Be Happy by Remo Dsouza, which co-stars Abhishek Bachchan.

    Couteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and others 'devastated' with Matthew Perry's death; Read

    Halloween: Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber's The Flintstones theme party is a hit (Photos)

    Ananya Panday birthday: Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli, Shanaya Kapoor wish BFF with heartfelt pictures [Photos]

    Ananya Panday turns 25: Bhavna Panday posts cute video of her 'little drama queen' [WATCH]

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Samarth Jurel reveals Isha Malviya was threatened by Abhishek Kumar; Read

    Kalamassery blast: Prime accused Martin Dominic made bombs at his house

    Explained: Why is Bangladesh building memorial for Indian heroes who sacrificed their lives in Liberation War?

    Explained: What is 'SIM swap scam'? How to stay safe from such fraud?

    Couteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and others 'devastated' with Matthew Perry's death; Read

    KEA Bluetooth scam: RD Patil, key of PSI malpractice accused as kingpin; check details

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

