Photos: Nick Jonas arrives in Mumbai with brothers Kevin, Joe Jonas to perform at Lollapalooza India

Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas have landed in Mumbai ahead of the Jonas Brothers' debut concert in India. Priyanka Chopra's fans greeted Nick as jiju, welcome him to India!

The Jonas Brothers are about to debut in India, and fans are in a frenzy! Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas landed in Mumbai for their performance at the second edition of Lollapalooza India, and paparazzi spotted the three at Mumbai Airport.

Their supporters went crazy for them, while Priyanka Chopra's followers welcomed her 'jiju' Nick Jonas to Mumbai.

The Jonas Brothers were sighted by photographers at Mumbai's airport early Saturday morning. Before leaving for the automobile, the brothers posed for the cameras. Nick Jonas was seen in the centre, wearing a beige tracksuit and holding a little black bag.

He paired the ensemble with a baseball cap and white trainers. Joe Jonas looked great in an orange tee, blue blazer and grey trousers.

Meanwhile, Kevin was spotted wearing an olive-green collared t-shirt, black trousers and white trainers.

Nick Jonas was spotted waving at the cameras before heading to the car with his brothers. As the paparazzi remarked, "Welcome to India," Nick said, "Thank you."

Fans of the Jonas Brothers went crazy and showered them with love in the video's comments section. Not only that, but Priyanka Chopra's fans lovingly referred to Nick Jonas as 'jiju' and embraced him warmly.

Commenting on a video of Nick Jonas arriving in Mumbai, one fan wrote, “National Jiju (red heart emoji)," while another one stated, "Welcome jiju..joe.. Kevin and all our pri sasural.”