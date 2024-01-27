Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Photos: Nick Jonas arrives in Mumbai with brothers Kevin, Joe Jonas to perform at Lollapalooza India

    First Published Jan 27, 2024, 11:21 AM IST

    Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas have landed in Mumbai ahead of the Jonas Brothers' debut concert in India. Priyanka Chopra's fans greeted Nick as jiju, welcome him to India!

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The Jonas Brothers are about to debut in India, and fans are in a frenzy! Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas landed in Mumbai for their performance at the second edition of Lollapalooza India, and paparazzi spotted the three at Mumbai Airport.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Their supporters went crazy for them, while Priyanka Chopra's followers welcomed her 'jiju' Nick Jonas to Mumbai.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The Jonas Brothers were sighted by photographers at Mumbai's airport early Saturday morning. Before leaving for the automobile, the brothers posed for the cameras. Nick Jonas was seen in the centre, wearing a beige tracksuit and holding a little black bag.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    He paired the ensemble with a baseball cap and white trainers. Joe Jonas looked great in an orange tee, blue blazer and grey trousers.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Meanwhile, Kevin was spotted wearing an olive-green collared t-shirt, black trousers and white trainers.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Nick Jonas was spotted waving at the cameras before heading to the car with his brothers. As the paparazzi remarked, "Welcome to India," Nick said, "Thank you."

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Fans of the Jonas Brothers went crazy and showered them with love in the video's comments section. Not only that, but Priyanka Chopra's fans lovingly referred to Nick Jonas as 'jiju' and embraced him warmly.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Commenting on a video of Nick Jonas arriving in Mumbai, one fan wrote, “National Jiju (red heart emoji)," while another one stated, "Welcome jiju..joe.. Kevin and all our pri sasural.” 

