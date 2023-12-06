Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Photos: Kim Kardashian trolled for her 'sunken nostril' images; take a look

    First Published Dec 6, 2023, 2:43 PM IST

    SKIMS owner Kim Kardashian got criticised for her ‘sunken nostril’ in new campaign for her skincare range. The socialite, who has 363 million Instagram followers, captioned the photographs, "@skkn for the win."

    article_image1

    Kim Kardashian's followers are concerned after seeing an unusual element in her beauty ad to promote Skims skincare. Read on to find out what it is.

    article_image2

    Kim Kardashian recently highlighted her next professional move on Instagram, showcasing her new Skims skincare project.

    article_image3

    On Monday, December 5, 2023, the entrepreneur, 34, shared a series of makeup-free pictures on her social media account. In the first of five images she provided, she poses entirely naked with her hands beneath her chin. She looks to the side and pouts, her hair brushed totally back.
     

    article_image4

    Her complexion seems bright and fresh in all of the photographs as she promotes her new Skims skincare products. The socialite, who has 363 million Instagram followers, captioned the photographs, "@skkn for the win."

    article_image5

    While Kim was busy promoting her skincare brand, followers spotted something odd about her images and rushed to social media to analyse it.

    article_image6

    On Reddit, one user posted a promotional shot with the caption, "This is a friendly reminder that you don't need to buy all these celebrity skincare brands." 

    article_image7

    Another person argued that the shot was modified, despite the fact that it appeared natural. "Her nose looks botched and uneven and her skin oops dry af. Her hands show her age," they wrote.

    article_image8

    "she is starting to have Kris’ Collapsed nose." "The editing of her cheeks around the nose makes it look like her cheeks are going to swallow her nose," added another. Kim, rebranded her initial beauty line, KKW Beauty as SKKN and launched it last year, in 2022.

