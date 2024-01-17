Photos from Mecca and Medina: TV star Hina Khan performs her second 'Umrah'

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wearing white, Hina Khan photographed images of both nighttime and early morning visits to the sacred place. Hina had previously performed her first Umrah during Ramadan 2023.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Hina Khan, a TV actress, recently completed her second Umrah, a religious pilgrimage to the holy Islamic sites of Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Hina communicated her emotions through a series of images and videos, stating that despite this being her second pilgrimage, the worry and anxiousness were comparable to her first. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She uploaded photographs of the sacred sanctuary while dressed in traditional clothing, describing it as bliss.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    These photographs looked into her tranquil moments in the hallowed settings, capturing the grandeur of the location. Meanwhile, Hina has already conducted her first Umrah during Ramadan 2023.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Hina uploaded a series of photos from the Umrah journey. Wearing white, she faced the sacred shrine, catching both night and early morning visitors.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    According to her Instagram story, some photographs showed an interior peek at the temple, while another showed Hina sitting in a chamber where the Prophet had resided.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress also posted photos from Masjid al-Haram, where she was shown gently touching the hallowed Kaaba.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In a recent Instagram story, Hina Khan described her emotional journey, stating she was dumbfounded and in tears after visiting the sacred place. Despite her disappointment at not getting an appointment for the ziyarat to Roza-e-Rasool (saw) using the Nusuk app, she chose to pray within Haram.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    After concluding her prayers, she felt compelled to travel as far as she could. Miraculously, she found herself at the Roza-e-Rasool when the gates were briefly opened for females. Hina sobbed, overwhelmed by emotion and experience, believing that her prayers had been heard, making this event very meaningful to her.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Hina Khan, renowned for her appearances in TV dramas like as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, maintains a close relationship with her fans on social media.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Aside from her excellent acting career, she actively shares personal moments and experiences, giving fans a look into her life off the screen.

