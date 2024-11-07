Photos: Disha Patani shows off her toned body in her latest Instagram post

Bollywood actress Disha Patani will next be seen in Kanguva. Siva directed the action drama set in a tribal environment that stars Suriya and Bobby Deol. The actress looked amazing as she shared photos on social media.

Disha Patani has again set the internet on fire with her latest photoshoot. The actress looks hot and sensual in the photographs she published on social media. It quickly became viral, with fans responding to it.

Disha Patani took to Instagram and uploaded images of her toned figure. She is wearing a sports bra and panty while promoting Calvin Klein. Many admirers sent heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Disha recently raised the fashion threshold with gorgeous images wearing an outfit. She stole the show in a moss-green ensemble. In a recent photoshoot, she wore a dhoti skirt with a backless shirt and dupatta, creating a wonderful blend of traditional and modern.

In the caption, the actress included an emoji of a Shamrock leaf. The lovely, tiny, star-shaped leaf is typically green in hue. The photographs are presently going viral, with many likes and comments from social media users. Many others used emojis in the comments area to show their appreciation for the actress.

Disha Patani will appear in Kanguva. Siva directed the film, which is set in a tribal environment. Suriya, Bobby Deol, and Disha Patani all play major parts in the action drama.

The film will be released on November 14 in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, English, French, and Spanish cinemas. It also stars Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Yogi Babu, KS Ravikumar, Harish Uthaman, Kovai Sarala, Vasundhara Kashyap, and Anandraj. KE Gnanavelraja and Vamsi Pramod produce the film under Studio Green and UV Creations banners.

